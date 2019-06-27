LA Alt-Rockers, Raised on TV, Release Scorching New Single "Soul on Fire" (premiere)
LA alt-rockers, Raised on TV share "Soul on Fire", another perfectly formed rock 'n' roll nugget from the rising band.
Los Angeles alternative rock band Raised on TV are gearing up for the release of their second album, aptly titled Season 2 with another little perfectly formed rock nugget in the shape of "Soul on Fire".
While their previous single "Steal My Heart Away" tipped its hat to mid-1990s alt-rock, "Soul on Fire" looks more towards 1980s hard rock and early 2000s emo. Opening with a tightly wound, classic rock riff that rubs against glimmering guitar lines and more reflective melodies from vocalist Keaton Rogers, the band push against the edges of their sound. It's a dynamic opening with the band taking their sweet time to line all the core components up before launching into an electrifying, pop-rock chorus that will undoubtedly send a whole dancefloor of sweaty bodies bounding skywards. Think Death Cab for Cutie jamming with Saves the Day after a heavy afternoon, binging on early Judas Priest and you're pretty close.
Lyrically, the song concerns Rogers' concerns about our increasing addiction to technology, as he explains.
"Imagine throwing your cell phone out the window for a day, not caring, and then seeing where that road would lead you. That modern-day fantasy of escaping our new connected world, which feels so impossible nowadays, only to rediscover who you really are is what 'Soul on Fire' is really about."
TOUR DATES
6/28 Harvard and Stone, Los Angeles, CA, Tour kick off, Single release show
7/5: The Lunchbox /// Phoenix, AZ
7/6: Skybar /// Tucson, AZ
7/9: Taos Mesa Brewing /// Taos, NM
7/10 miniBar /// Kansas City, MO
7/12: Des Moines, IA (Venue TBA)
7/13: Moe's Tavern /// Chicago, IL
7/17: Toronto, ON, CAN (Venue TBA)
7/18: Avant Garde Bar /// Ottawa, ON, CAN
7/19: Montreal, QE, CAN (Venue TBA)
7/20: Dover, NH (Venue TBA)
7/21: Middle East /// Boston, MA
7/22: Rockwood Music Hall /// New York City, NY
7/23: Bourbon & Branch /// Philadelphia, PA
7/26: Seasons and Sessions /// Washington D.C.
8/1 Petra's /// Charlotte, NC
8/3 Curiosity Cafe /// Columbia, SC
8/4: Jacksonville, FL (Venue TBA)
8/5: Mobile, AL (Venue TBA)
8/7 Circle Bar /// New Orleans, LA
8/8: Notsuoh /// Houston, TX
8/9 Swan Dive /// Austin, TX8/10 Dallas, TX (Venue TBA)