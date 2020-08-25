Chillwave's Raligator Is "Popping Dreams With Broken Beliefs"
Chillwave producer Raligator is something of a mystery person with no social accounts to their name, and they aim to keep it that way and just let their music do the talking. The artist's latest single is the ultra dreamy and trippy "Popping Dreams With Broken Beliefs", and it sports a technicolor video that's vital to the full experience of the song. Colors, shapes, 3D renderings, and computer-generated images flood across the screen to the gentle but insistent throb of the beats and waves of synths. The effect is deeply meditative and transportive, so put your headphones on and grab three and a half minutes of serious chillout time.