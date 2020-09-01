Mixed Media

Raul Midón Gets Topical With "Dancing Off the Edge" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
01 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the Bloom Effect

Raul Midón's "Dancing Off the Edge" balances the realities of 2020 with musical uplift and his singular soulfulness.

"Dancing Off the Edge" is a new standalone single from Raul Midón. The acclaimed singer-songwriter has delivered an appropriately danceable track that proves as soulful and memorable as anything else he's released. And if it's the song that sends us to the doomsday dancefloor or gives us a momentary reprieve from the ticking of that clock, then it's a welcome addition to the Armageddon playlist. Of course, it's nearly impossible to think of impending gloom when Midón sings or plays his guitar, as he does so beautifully here.

"It began as just an idea I was working on," Midón says. "It didn't fit into my normal way of doing things, so I never thought it would see the light of day. The tune is based around self-created four-bar loops rather than being a song composed all the way through and meant to be played live." He adds that current events were central to the tune's core and origins. "When the pandemic arrived on our shores, it became clear to me that it would be a long time before I would get to play live again, so why not turn this into something?"

He notes, "Change has hit all of us without our consent, leaving us with a stark choice. We can embrace it or become overwhelmed. This tune represents my attempt to make peace with the uncertainty that has rained down upon us. It became so much more than that when Kathleen [Midón] suggested we make a video. Her idea was to ask fans from all over the world to send video clips of themselves dancing while listening to the song. It transformed the tune into a worldwide dance party, reminding us that we are connected by our humanity, that music is indeed, the rhythm of the universe."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pop jazz latin jazz latin pop r&b smooth jazz jazz pop premiere raul midón


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Interviews

The Wisdom, Worry, and Wonder of Hit-Making Producer Ricky Reed

As the go-to producer for everyone from Lizzo to Twenty-One Pilots, Ricky Reed is at the top of his game. Yet in talking about his new solo venture The Room, the hitmaker opens up about his inspirations, his collaborators, and his hopes for a better future.

Mixed Media

Raul Midón Gets Topical With "Dancing Off the Edge" (premiere)

Raul Midón's "Dancing Off the Edge" balances the realities of 2020 with musical uplift and his singular soulfulness.

Music

Debbie LaGrange and Michot's Melody Makers Deliver "La chanson des moustiques" (premiere + interview)

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, former nurse Debbie LaGrange turned to songwriting and celebrating the preservation of the Cajun-French language and heritage.

Music

Bill Callahan's 'Gold Record' Offers Snapshots of Moments in Time

Former Smog songsmith Bill Callahan offers sparse and dry-recorded acoustic portraits on Gold Record.

Music

What Old School Hip-Hop Has to Say About Our Political Moment

Beyond NWA and Public Enemy: rappers have been sounding the alarm about police brutality since the birth of hip-hop.

Music

Canadian Producer Whipped Cream Captures the Zeitgeist on 'Who Is Whipped Cream?'

Whipped Cream's debut is a perfect tonic to all the bottled-up rage and pent-up energy many of us are feeling this year while reminding our bodies of the dancefloors to which we will one day return.

Music

Ghetto Kumbé's First LP Is Roots Music From the Future

What sets Ghetto Kumbé apart is their ability to mix the traditional and modern so seamlessly in their music. One minute you're on a Colombian dance floor, and the next you're singing along with the tribes of West Africa.

Music

Ruston Kelly Talks About Facing His Demons on 'Shape & Destroy'

Singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly discusses his new album, Shape & Destroy, facing demons, and working with family.

Film

Honest Deception in Preston Sturges' 'The Lady Eve'

Preston Sturges' The Lady Eve demonstrates that somewhere within the convolution of deception (self-deception included) lies a truth that persists all the same.

Music

MetalMatters: August 2020 - Busier Than Usual

In a packed month with 20 great new heavy metal records, Faceless Burial and Necrot stun with their death metal prowess, Jaye Jayle and Steve Von Till break ranks, and Primitive Man gaze further into the abyss.

Music

Katy Perry Struggles to Get Out of Her Head on 'Smile'

Think of Smile as Katy Perry doing the work to (eventually) get her groove back: she's recharging. Smile plays like a necessary centering exercise, indulging her insecurities and less surefire instincts.

Film

Douglas Sirk's Oppressive and Beautiful Worlds

That today's viewers can't easily fall into the fantasy of Rock Hudson as an "Indian" in Taza Son of Cochise -- one of three films discussed here -- provides its own distancing and underlining of the themes that make it Sirkian, the rampant phoniness used as a vehicle for something true.

Music

The Traditional American Motifs in Bob Dylan's 'Highway 61 Revisited'

Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisited is 55 years old this weekend. The middle album of his masterful mid-1960's trilogy saw Dylan saying goodbye to his role as a noble and pure folk spokesman.

Music

Ruston Kelly Finds Relief and Refinement on 'Shape & Destroy'

On Shape & Destroy, country music's Ruston Kelly finds a way to offer an unbroken hallelujah.

Film

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" Puts a Playful Spin on Dickens' Social-Climbing Epic

Armando Iannucci veers sharply from pitch-black satire to a more upbeat comedy with The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel as a hero who would have been eaten alive in Veep.

Music

'Opening Night' Is an Audacious, Breathless Debut from the Blam Blams

Nashville glam-rockers, the Blam Blams' Opening Night is a glittery concept album overflowing with skill and melody.

Music

"Let the Sunshine In" with Tony-Winning Legend Melba Moore

After blazing trails at the Met and in the Broadway cast of Hair, Melba Moore reflects on her groundbreaking career while celebrating a pair of new gospel and dance releases.

Music

St. South Processes Romantic Trauma Through Electrosoul on 'Get Well Soon'

St. South has released a debut album full of raw emotions and intimate bedroom pop. Get Well Soon is a loose concept record about a breakup and the variety of responses it produces.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.