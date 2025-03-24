Raúl Monsalve Explores Vibrant Afro-Venezuelan Connections

Multi-instrumentalist Raúl Monsalve and band Los Forajidos are in ecstasy on the new album Sol. The group’s third full-length release features some of their highest energy to date. They make music in a vivid spectrum, jazz melding with funk and sprinkled with synthpop, all shaped by Monsalve’s home music scene of Caracas and his collaborators’ backgrounds.

Los Forajidos here include Egypt 80’s Mario Orsinet (drums), Lya Bonilla (vocals), Edgar Bonilla (keyboards), and Andrés Vela (saxophone), all following Monsalve on bass, vocals, and percussion. Ably sculpting them is producer Malcolm Catto of the Heliocentrics. Sol is a presentation of Monsalve and Los Forajidos as a multi-dimensional, vibrant collective who revere the past while maintaining impressive forward propulsion.

Perhaps the fastest way to sum up the innovation and range in Sol is to examine its first and last moments. The opener, “Como el Sol”, takes melodic lines from John Coltrane‘s hypnotic “Like Sonny” and drives them forward with powerful drumming, plugged-in basslines, and acoustic chants until it becomes something else entirely, still jazz in spirit but taking unconventional and entrancing form. On the other end is “Calipso Time”, as festive as its name implies. Both are fitting tributes to the titular celestial body, radiant with life-giving warmth and light, the first frenzied, the last basking.

<a href="https://monsalveylosforajidos.bandcamp.com/album/sol" target="_blank" rel="noopener">SOL by Raul Monsalve y Los Forajidos</a>

In between these is no shortage of heat. Synthesized sparks fly on “Fuego al Campanero”. Steam rises from interludes “Hamaca” and “Tiempo Que Se Va No Vuelve”, which need little electronic adornment to intrigue. “Machete No Hace Piquito”, which features Congolese guitarist and former Egypt 80 member Kiala Nzavotunga, dances on a rousing foundation of classic Afrobeat. Folk and barebones techno make for an almost inconceivably rhythmic few minutes on “Ofrenda”. “Recuperar el Vuelo” is the most spacious track, an emotional and nearly entirely vocal piece made even more dramatic by rippling echoes.

Raúl Monsalve has been based in Paris for the last decade; most of his compatriots on Sol are also members of a Latin American diaspora in Europe, broad as such a thing must be. Their experiences are vast, and their creative chemistry is outstanding. In a digital world, it’s rare to encounter an album that genuinely feels unlike anything else, but Sol is pretty incomparable. It’s not so unfamiliar as to be inaccessible, but its movements are unpredictable, never stagnant, always spirited.

Near the end of “Como el Sol” is a call-and-response passage between Monsalve and other members of Los Forajidos, a benevolent list of wishes for good things to come punctuated by a bright chorus of “¡Como el sol!”–like the sun! The last two lines are a statement of purpose: “Brille tu alma (como el sol) / Que no se apague (como el sol)”: let your soul shine like the sun, may it not go out. With Sol, Raúl Monsalve and Los Forajidos add their soulful illumination to a world in which, even in the most difficult and unsettled of times, there are always bright and beautiful moments, music like this among them.