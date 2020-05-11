Reading Pandemics: From Boccaccio to Indigenous Futurism
Join us -- at a safe distance -- on this journey through the canonical and radical as we look to literary representations of pandemics in the past to help us understand the politics and possibilities of the present COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout this summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, faculty and students of the English Department at Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) will analyze how pandemics are represented in literature across centuries, across genres, and across nation-states. This series will begin historically with Boccaccio, and wend its way through Chaucer, Shakespeare, and Poe, before opening up to consider how diverse authors represent and wrestle with the crises of pandemics, including Indigenous authors, African American authors, Latinx authors, Asian American authors, and queer authors.
How, for example, does Octavia E. Butler's Parable of the Sower narrate neo-slavery through the prism of a pandemic? How does Romeo and Juliet become a different text once read through the prism of the Plague Orders of Elizabethan England? How do contemporary Indigenous authors make explicit that pandemics are not irruptions into the norm, but rather, should be understood as the norm of colonial capitalism?
Join us on this journey through the canonical and radical as we look to literary representations of pandemics in the past to help us understand the politics and possibilities of the present.
This series is edited by NEIU Assistant Professor, Ryan Poll.
* * *
Note: PopMatters does not exclude readers with a paywall. So please, don't ad block. If you're not seeing ads as you enjoy this magazine, type "How to whitelist website" in your browser and follow the instructions. Thank you.
Pandemics and Trumpian Echoes in Miller’s 'Blackfish City'
When we can't turn to the federal government for the truth, sometimes we need to turn to fiction. Sam J. Miller's Blackfish City maps a pandemic in America.
Why Boccaccio's 'The Decameron' Can Help Guide Us Through COVID-19
Image by papazachariasa (Pixabay License / Pixabay)
Rather than write about death and the world unfolding in the throes of the Black Plague, Giovanni Boccaccio instead wrote about the utopian potential of storytelling.
Related Series: Love in the Time of Coronavirus
Image by TheDigitalArtist (Pixabay License / Pixabay)
#Coronavirus #COVID19 #Pandemic: Love in the Time of Coronavirus is a new and hopefully short-run PopMatters series of art and life and the art of living in these times of global health crisis.
Click here for the Love in the Time of Coronavirus special feature.