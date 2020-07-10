Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Regis' New LP Reaffirms His Gift for Grinding Industrial Terror

Parker Desautell
10 Jul 2020

Regis' music often feels so distorted, so twisted out of shape, even the most human moments feel modular. Voices become indistinguishable from machines on Hidden in This Is the Light That You Miss.

Hidden in This Is the Light That You Miss
Regis

Downwards Records

22 May 2020

The music of Regis is nothing fancy. In the early 1990s, Karl O'Connor—the project's namesake—helped pioneer the Birmingham Sound, a techno subgenre known for its stripped-down, aggressive minimalism. Together with his partner Female (aka Peter Sutton), O'Connor founded Downwards Records, the label that exposed this music to the world. Essentially, the subgenre sought to unite the darker side of European synth music with classic Detroit techno. But unlike classic Detroit techno, there's hardly a hint of warmth to it. It's fast, pounding, and relentless. It's more convulsive than danceable. In the 1990s, it sounded like nothing else in techno.

It's been about 30 years since those early Downwards records, however. And it's been 20 since the last Regis LP, Penetration. Since then, techno has gotten louder, darker, and harder. Naturally, then, the first question you might ask about a new Regis album is: can an old hand like O'Connor keep pace with all the young guns?

And the answer, on Hidden in This Is the Light That You Miss, is a resounding yes. O'Connor's still got it. Hidden is as abrasive and uncompromising as any of his past LPs. Fittingly, O'Connor has Boris Wilsdorf on production duties here. Wilsdorf also produced for Einstürzende Neubauten, a German industrial group, formed in the 1980s. Among other things, Einstürzende were known for building instruments out of found objects from scrap yards, often using sheet metal—yes, literal sheet metal—as percussion. Unsurprisingly, the production here is as grating as you'd expect from a noise veteran like Wilsdorf.

The very first track, "Calling Down a Curse", has clear elements of Einstürzende in it. The drums have a metallic ring to them, and the mixing has a loose, jagged feel like everything could snap apart at any moment. And snap apart it does—at the seven-minute mark, the drums go quiet, leaving only the bass. The bass is immediately replaced by a human voice that is vocoded beyond recognition—or is it a human voice? The sound is so warped, so thoroughly digitized, it's just plain inscrutable. One is reminded of Juan Atkins' famous dictum: techno is "music that sounds like technology, and not technology that sounds like music" (Dance Music Report, 22 May 1992). Indeed, Regis' music often feels so distorted, so twisted out of shape, even the most human moments feel modular. Voices become indistinguishable from machines.

The most remarkable part about Hidden, however, is the song structures. Many of the songs here are staked almost entirely on percussion. In many artists' hands, this would be a recipe for boredom. In O'Connor's, the recipe does wonders. Yes, there are a couple of misfires, such as "The Blind Departing" and "Cracked Earth", which lack the dynamism and forcefulness of typical Regis tracks. But for the most part, the album's minimalism is its strength. Take "I See Fire". This song features little more than sharp, pummeling drums, a fat, ridiculously funky bass, and traces of glitchy static-crackle that have a dub-techno-like flavor. The track is pounding, sure, but it's also subtle. If you pay close attention to the bassline, you'll notice it gets heavier and clunkier as the song goes along, minutely changing its tone and pacing. These moments confirm O'Connor is not just a master of the groove, but also as a master of sound manipulation.

If there's any real difference between Hidden and its predecessor, Penetrate, it's Hidden's abundance of beat-less, soundscape tracks. Whereas Penetrate had just one, "Slave to the Inevitable", this LP has three. There's "Alone of All Her Sex", with its creeping two-note bassline and faint, saw-like noises in the background. At just under two minutes, this track adds an air of nervous anticipation to the LP, like the calm before the storm.

Then there's "Eros in Tangiers", perhaps the eeriest, nerviest track on the whole album. Here, we have nothing but the far-off squeals of small children under a plodding one-note bassline and distant cymbals. Are the children crying, or just playing? They seem to be fighting over something, but their voices are too distant to make out. Then again, we're probably not supposed to be able to make them out. The uncertainty is probably the point. These interludes are not thrown in as moments of respite; they're here to keep us on edge, to keep our palms sweaty in anticipation of whatever soul-crushing banger is going to crush us next.

The best soundscape passage, however, is the last one, "Another Kind of Love". The song opens with a distorted train whistle repeating itself over and over, followed by the sound of a howling windstorm. A muted piano, a faint organ, and flurry of hissing industrial noises add a sepia-toned ghostliness to the mix. In some ways, "Another Kind of Love" calls to mind the late 1990s Philip Jeck recordings, with its reliance on found sounds and industrial oddities. But like any good Jeck recording, it's not the sounds themselves that make the difference. It's the crispness, the richness, the graininess, and distortion of each sound. Tracks like this one add an entirely new dimension to an otherwise slamming LP.

All in all, Hidden is not a radical departure in sound for Regis. It is, however, a slightly more varied statement than most of his late 1990s and early 2000s work. Lovers of ambient and soundscape music may find themselves drawn in where they weren't before. At the same time, fans of the usual Birmingham Sound will have their old love reaffirmed. That's not to say Regis' new LP has something for everyone, however. It certainly has nothing for the faint of heart, and it's uncompromisingly brutal. But from an artist who's always specialized in grinding industrial terror, what more could you want?

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
electronic experimental techno industrial downwards records music review regis
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Ivy Mix's 'Spirits of Latin America' Evokes the Ancestors

A common thread unites Ivy Mix's engaging Spirits of Latin America; "the chaotic intermixture between indigenous and European traditions" is still an inextricable facet of life for everyone who inhabits the "New World".

Film

Contemporary Urbanity and Blackness in 'New Jack City'

Hood films are a jarring eviction notice for traditional Civil Rights rhetoric and, possibly, leadership -- in other words, "What has the Civil Rights movement done for me lately?"

Books

'How to Handle a Crowd' Goes to the Moderators

Anika Gupta's How to Handle a Crowd casts a long-overdue spotlight on the work that goes into making online communities enjoyable and rewarding.

Music

Regis' New LP Reaffirms His Gift for Grinding Industrial Terror

Regis' music often feels so distorted, so twisted out of shape, even the most human moments feel modular. Voices become indistinguishable from machines on Hidden in This Is the Light That You Miss.

Reviews

DMA's Go for BritElectroPop on 'The Glow'

Aussie Britpoppers the DMA's enlist Stuart Price to try their hand at electropop on The Glow. It's not their best look.

Film

On Infinity in Miranda July's 'Me and You and Everyone We Know'

In a strange kind of way, Miranda July's Me and You and Everyone We Know is about two competing notions of "forever" in relation to love.

Music

Considering the Legacy of Deerhoof with Greg Saunier

Working in different cities, recording parts as MP3s, and stitching them together, Deerhoof once again show total disregard for the very concept of genre with their latest, Future Teenage Cave Artists.

Music

Joshua Ray Walker Is 'Glad You Made It'

Texas' Joshua Ray Walker creates songs on Glad You Made It that could have been on a rural roadhouse jukebox back in the 1950s. Their quotidian concerns sound as true now as they would have back then.

Music

100 gecs Remix Debut with Help From Fall Out Boy, Charli XCX and More

100 gecs' follow up their debut with a "remix album" stuffed with features, remixes, covers, and a couple of new recordings. But don't worry, it's just as blissfully difficult as their debut.

Television

What 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Taught Me About Unlearning Toxic Masculinity

When I first came out as trans, I desperately wanted acceptance and validation into the "male gender", and espoused negative beliefs toward my femininity. Avatar: The Last Airbender helped me transcend that.

Interviews

Nu Deco Ensemble and Kishi Bashi Remake "I Am the Antichrist to You" (premiere + interview)

Nu Deco Ensemble and Kishi Bashi team up for a gorgeous live performance of "I Am the Antichrist to You", which has been given an orchestral renovation.

Playlists

Rock 'n' Roll with Chinese Characteristics: Nirvana Behind the Great Wall

Like pretty much everywhere else in the pop music universe, China's developing rock scene changed after Nirvana. It's just that China's rockers didn't get the memo in 1991, nor would've known what to do with it, then.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.