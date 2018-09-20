The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Pierce Through the Darkness with "You Can't Steal My Shine" (premiere)
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band deliver a hand-clapping, foot-stomping hymnal with "You Can't Steal My Shine".
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band sound as spirited and boisterous as their name would imply. The group is comprised of the Rev fronting the band with guitar and sharing vocals with his wife, Breezy, who also plays washboard and drummer Max Senteney. So, while they may not be big in numbers, they more than make up for it with their room-filling, uplifting performances. Poor Until Payday is their latest album, set to be released on 5 October, marketed by Family Owned and distributed by Thirty Tigers. Their newest collection of songs follow that same blueprint of blues-drenched, energized music that lifts spirits and gets feet moving.
Peyton and his Big Damn Band's latest from off of the LP is "You Can't Steal My Shine". From its crunchy opening riffs, it's clear straight away that it's another immediately infectious performance. As has been a constant with Poor Until Payday, the song invites a particular warmth and rawness to the occasion that feels instantly out-of-place in a realm of over-washed, over-produced pop mechanisms—even within the Americana landscape. The Rev lives up to his name here, too, bringing the house down with a scorching hymnal that is bound to pack rooms with hand-clapping, foot-stomping singalongs. The full breadth of Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band can be felt here, oozing with full-bodied rock authenticity from start to finish.
Peyton tells PopMatters, "There is a darkness that seems to be pervading almost every part of our collective experience right now. There are some insufferable monsters that feed off of this negative energy and grow powerful. It doesn't have to be that way. I want to be a shining light, and let this song be my anthem."