The Reverend Shawn Amos: "(We've Got To) Come Together" (premiere)
The Reverend Shawn Amos shares a timely message of unity on this Martin Luther King Day in the age of Trump and resurgent racism.
Following his successful 2015 album The Reverend Shawn Amos Loves You, Shawn Amos and his band played over 100 shows in 2016 and 2017, something that helped hone and refine the sound of Amos' ensemble. After the election of Donald Trump, Amos found it more important than ever to dig deep in the African American cultural and political experience. Influenced by the seminal Staple Singers as well as the speeches and writing of Dr. Martin Luther King, Amos wrote his new album The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down and penned a number of "freedom songs" including the righteous "(We've Got To) Come Together", which we're sharing with you today in honor of MLK Day.
"This is the first of the freedom songs I wrote for The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down — and the one most directly inspired by The Staples Singers Amen! album. We recorded it in Memphis in the shadow of Dr. King. It's a call to listen to our better angels. Such a simple statement yet so seemingly difficult to put into action. Like Dr. King says, 'I'm sticking with love because hate's too big a burden to bear.' Amen!"
The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down is available for pre-order here.