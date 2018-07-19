London's RINNGS Show Off Their Dreamy, Alternative Pop on 'Glorious EP' (premiere)
London-based duo duo Karl Zine and Nai Jannson create dreamy, alternative pop under the guise of RINNGS. Emerging with their debut single, "Cutting the Cloth" last year, the pair have honed their craft still further on the four emotionally eloquent songs featured on their debut EP, Glorious.
Featuring little more than whispering synths and the faint crack of percussion, the minimalistic "Confession" feels like interrupting a deep, emotionally intense conversation. On a song about confessing your feelings for the first time, the pair artfully evoke the anxiety, the tension and the gradual, peeling away of inhibitions that comes with laying your heart bare. It feels like an intensely private moment as the vocals from Zine and Jannson weave and dance together before gliding to the chorus on a cloud of bright, colourful synths.
Guided by the cool pop of percussion, "Glorious" trembles and flickers before suddenly illuminating into a blinding, euphoric chorus that invites the listener to take the time to just exist in the moment. The cool, digital textures of the heartbreaking, "I Didn't Do What You Say", are the perfect bed for a song that finds the protagonist lamenting the sacrifices they made for love. Concluding with the dreamlike echos of spectral synth ballad "Times Like This", the almost reverential mood created by the sparingly used synths and spellbinding vocals serves as a fitting ending to a dynamic and brilliantly vivid, contemporary alt-pop EP.