Music

River Hooks Gazes Soulfully at "Mountains" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
26 Aug 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Action PR

Fans of Billie Eilish, Chelsea Cutler, and Jessie Reyez will find elements of the familiar here, but River Hooks proves herself as an artist with her own voice working in a well-honored tradition.

Harlem-based singer-songwriter River Hooks began her career at the age of 11 and by 16 was uploading covers of songs by Billie Ellish, Chelsea Cutler and others to SoundCloud. Soon after, she was writing and recording her own material, culminating in her first EP, 11:11, which arrives this October via Internet & Weed.

On her new single "Mountains", Hooks proves herself a remarkable vocalist, who quickly finds the emotional truths of the songs, then reveals them to the listener with ease and an impeccable understatement that bodes well for the rest of her debut. Though she is not a singer-songwriter in the sense of a coffeehouse troubadour, she belongs in the storied tradition of writers who place the song front and center and is poised for a bright future in that arena.

She says, "I wrote and produced the song, once I came back from a trip to Colorado, last August. It felt really good to be producing again. I missed the feeling of producing music on my bed, working all night, and creatively exploring my mind. This track is about needing to take a break from many things in my life that were becoming suffocating, such as surviving in New York City. I moved to NYC by myself at 17 and have grown up so much since leaving all that I knew behind. It's an environment that has forced me to hustle and cope with whatever life throws at me. I've grown so much as an artist because of 'Mountains'. This song has really changed my life. I'm so grateful for that Colorado trip and what came out of it. It reminded me of my purpose, and it has had me working harder for what I want to accomplish as an artist. I'll forever think back to that summer, with my Colorado gang, when I play this song."

Related Articles Around the Web
pop r&b premiere river hooks


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Beautiful Lies and False Gods in 'Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice'

Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice interrogates two primal drives in American culture through the top characters of the DC pantheon: fear and its trauma (Batman) and naked power and its ambiguities (Superman).

Music

Punk Rock's MOURN Say "This Feel Is Disgusting" and Rock Out

Barcelona's MOURN release their latest punk rock earworm, "This Feel Is Disgusting", which explores existential anxiety through joyful rocking out.

Music

BTS' "Dynamite" Defies the West Much More Than It Bends to It

It's easy to depict the song's all English lyrics and music video tribute to Western pop culture icons as searching for Western validation, but "Dynamite" hints mostly at the type of semiotic disruption that BTS has been notable for.

Music

Mt. Wolf's "Anna Maria" Is Gorgeous Post-Rock Influenced Dream Pop

Mt. Wolf specialize in a mesmerizing form of atmospheric indie-folk that blends delicate electronic elements with gossamer vocals. Hear their latest single "Anna Maria".

Music

Nate "Rocket" Wonder and Roman GianArthur Score the New Janelle Monáe Film 'Antebellum'

Nate "Rocket" Wonder and Roman GianArthur composed a thrilling neo-classical score for Janelle Monáe's new film, Antebellum. Hear the dramatic "Opening" of the soundtrack.

Music

The Chefs Serve Up a Wordless, Rockin' Good Time on 'Heated & Treated'

As the Chefs, a former Georgia Satellite and a former Heartbreaker cook up a full platter of the tasty instrumentals on Heated & Treated.

Music

Front Country's "The Reckoning" Highlights Positive Movements (premiere)

Americana trio Front Country's "The Reckoning" is a healing hymnal that focuses on the positive shifts amidst times of pandemic and social/political strife.

Music

River Hooks Gazes Soulfully at "Mountains" (premiere)

Fans of Billie Eilish, Chelsea Cutler, and Jessie Reyez will find elements of the familiar here, but River Hooks proves herself as an artist with her own voice working in a well-honored tradition.

Film

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Will Never Rise from the Ashes

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, a weak, disappointing film, ends two decades of the groundbreaking X-Men series with a barely audible whimper.

Music

Jordan Lehning Creates a Film in Your Head with 'Little Idols'

Jordan Lehning intends Little Idols work as a sort of movie. The music frequently changes style and mood to accompany the film in your head.

Music

Funk Rock and Synthesizers in Munich: Queen's 'The Game' at 40

For their eighth studio album, The Game, Queen ushered in the 1980s with a streamlined sound and an instrument they formerly took great pains to avoid.

Comics

It's Funny, Reading the "Funnies" in a Newspaper in 2020

Wouldn't it be funny if Beetle Bailey spent his time describing his Harry Potter fanfiction to Sarge, or if Blondie's Dagwood spoke like an alienated Beckett character about godlessness and ennui while he assembled an overstuffed sandwich?

Music

Folkie Jakob Leventhal​ and Sarah Jarosz Visit "Greenwich Village Ghosts"

Folk singer-songwriter Jakob Leventhal and Sarah Jarosz collaborate on the delicate folk-pop single "Greenwich Village Ghosts".

Music

​Chillwave's Raligator Is "Popping Dreams With Broken Beliefs"

Chillwave producer Raligator's latest single is the ultra dreamy and trippy "Popping Dreams With Broken Beliefs", and it sports a technicolor video that's vital to the full experience of the song.

Music

​Australia's CXLOE Makes an Anthem of Love and Loneliness with "One and Lonely"

Australian pop artist CXLOE has released her latest single "One and Lonely", another proper anthem from the rising artist that has already racked up more than 32 million streams.

Books

'The Art of Drag' Captivates and Unites

Like a properly tightened corset, the total effect of The Art of Drag lends a stunning shape to the art forms in question.

Music

Chillwave's Psychobuildings Get Psychological With "Mila" (premiere)

Inspired by the writings of Vaslav Nijinsky, Psychobuildings' "Mila" takes us into a dream state that's both calming and disquieting.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.