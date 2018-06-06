Listen: Rizzla - "Black Eye"
Electronic producer Rizzla drops a brilliant new track, "Black Eye", from his upcoming new album Adepta releasing 6 July.
Electronic producer Rizzla is set to release his first full-length album, Adepta, on 6 July via Fade to Mind. It's one of the year's most eagerly awaited electronic releases, especially as 2015's Iron Cages EP was one of the year's best in the genre. Rizzla employs a dizzying array of samples on new track "Black Eye", as part of Adepta's strategy is to create an aura of disorientation, wherein everything remains in flux. Things are built up and torn down, and we have to find our place and make sense of the artistically rendered confusion. Just like life.
Rizzla told the FADER today that, "'Black Eye'" was the first track I started that made its way onto the Adepta LP. It was inspired by a series of hazy memories fuzed together, of moshpits, raver circles, vogue battles, moments of intense physicality on the dancefloor when things get combative and sometimes unsafe. To me, those were the most exciting moments at the club, when the energy rose to truly dangerous levels, and the fabric of civility starts to unravel," says Rizzla.
"Be a Boy (feat. Odile Myrtil)" creates a similar atmosphere with its frenetic samples, beats, and Myrtil's pleading to "be a boy".
TRACK LIST
1. Full Body Realized
2. Be a Boy
3. Adepta
4. Black Eye
5. Link Me Up
6. Space Hulk
7. And Stay Down
8. Inquisition
9. Test Man
10. Dewdrop
11. Be a Boy (feat. Odile Myrtil)
12. Dewdrop (feat. Kat CHR) [Bonus Track]
13. Chainsaw [Bonus Track]
14. Fall of Cadia [Bonus Track]