Alternative R&B Artist R.LUM.R Impresses on Two New Tracks Ahead of Tour (premiere)
Having just performed a thrilling set at Lollapalooza, alternative R&B artist R.LUM.R is releasing two new tracks of neo soul delight, "Right Here" and "I Need to Know".
Having just performed a thrilling set at Lollapalooza, alternative R&B artist R.LUM.R is releasing two new tracks of neo-soul delight, "Right Here" and "I Need to Know". "Right Here" is a forwarding-looking number musically with the spareness of arrangement featuring in the alternative realms of R&B these days. Delicate beats that wouldn't feel out of place on an IDM record married to a killer hook and R.LUM.R's gorgeous vocals all add up to an instantly memorable song that feels organic. The song speaks to wanting to be that better person and being happy with love, as in "all I really need is love, and I got it right here". Meanwhile, "I Need to Know" is a slower number looking at relationship foibles and emotional honesty.
"These songs were inspired by my own struggles with anxiety and depression and the confusion it causes inside myself and in context of other people. I was hoping to create a sonic environment where you're safe to feel something honestly. Between Lophiile, who produced 'Right Here,' and the Gifted (who produced 'I Need to Know') both of these tunes were each basically done in the same afternoon they were started, so I guess they were things I really needed to get out," says R.LUM.R.
These new tracks will release on 10 August via PRMD Music.
R.LUM.R will be touring the US in November and December (dates below), and it's the perfect chance to catch this on-the-rise artist whose warm and honest music will undoubtedly be a balm around the time that cold weather arrives and the mid-term elections are upon us.
TOUR DATES
November 5 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
November 7 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall ~
November 8 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ~
November 9 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ~
November 14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club ~
November 17 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium ~
November 19 – Columbus, OH @ Bluestone ~
November 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Pavilion at Pan Am ~
November 21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple ~
December 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ~
December 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall ~
* = HEADLINE show
~ = with Louis The Child