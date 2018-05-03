Powered by RebelMouse
Roanoke Roll Their "Tennessee Stone" with New Album Announcement (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
03 May 2018

Americana outfit Roanoke soars with the richly-defined harmonies and overall delivery of their newest single, "Tennessee Stone".

Swirling guitars and harmonica, plucky mandolin, and driving percussion dust the landscape of Roanoke's adventuresome sound. In these respects, they're a band that lives up to their name. At first glance, some might suspect them to be just another Americana band from out of Nashville. However, their dedication to invoking heartfelt sentiment into both their lyricism and their richly defined harmonies secure them as a noteworthy inclusion amongst the throngs of roots bands from the city today.

The duo-fronted sextet is at it again with an upcoming sophomore album release, Where I Roam, which is set to release on 22 June. The hotly-anticipated LP is predated by the release of a brand new single from Roanoke entitled "Tennessee Stone". Fans of the band will feel right at home with its soaring choruses, full-bodied roots instrumentation, and razor-sharp overall delivery. Newcomers to their sound will be captivated by the simultaneous tenderness and energy of the breezy, earthen roots tune.

Roanoke tells PopMatters, "'Tennessee Stone' explores the dynamic of two people experiencing the highs and lows of love. It's about feeling lost and wanting to escape and run away, but also realizing it's very easy to lose your way while searching for the unknown. In those moments you think about the memories and emotions that once were, which leads to a yearning for the comfort of your home in another being."

TOUR DATES

May 11: Crestwood, KY — Fox Hollow Concert Series

May 19: Birmingham, AL — The Nick Rocks

May 24: Atlanta, GA — Smith's Olde Bar

May 26: Evans, GA — Papa Joe's Banjo B Que Music Festival

May 30: Chattanooga, TN — Songbirds

June 2: Johnson City, TN — Founders Park

June 7: London, KY — Thursday Night Live!

July 12: Hartland, WI — Lake County House Concerts

July 13: Madison, WI — Crescendo Espresso Bar + Live Music

July 15: Menasha, WI — The Source Public House

July 19: Appleton, WI — Gibson Music Hall

July 21 + 22: Marquette, MI — Hiawatha Music Festival

July 27: Frankfort, KY — Frankfort Summer Concert Series

Aug 10: Marion, NC — Spillway Bridge and Co

Aug 11: Roanoke, VA — The Spot on Kirk

Aug 12: Harrisburg, PA — Italian Lake Concerts

Aug 14: Washington, DC — Hill Country DC

Aug 16: Washington, DC — Live! Concerts on the Plaza

Aug 17: Oakland, MD — Little Youth Music Fest

Aug 18: The Plains, VA — Old Bust Head Brewing Company

Aug 19: Falls Church, VA — Stone Room House Concerts

Aug 30: Wauwatosa, WI — Harley Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration

Sept 1: McKee, KY — Jackson County Fair

