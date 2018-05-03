Roanoke Roll Their "Tennessee Stone" with New Album Announcement (premiere)
Americana outfit Roanoke soars with the richly-defined harmonies and overall delivery of their newest single, "Tennessee Stone".
Swirling guitars and harmonica, plucky mandolin, and driving percussion dust the landscape of Roanoke's adventuresome sound. In these respects, they're a band that lives up to their name. At first glance, some might suspect them to be just another Americana band from out of Nashville. However, their dedication to invoking heartfelt sentiment into both their lyricism and their richly defined harmonies secure them as a noteworthy inclusion amongst the throngs of roots bands from the city today.
The duo-fronted sextet is at it again with an upcoming sophomore album release, Where I Roam, which is set to release on 22 June. The hotly-anticipated LP is predated by the release of a brand new single from Roanoke entitled "Tennessee Stone". Fans of the band will feel right at home with its soaring choruses, full-bodied roots instrumentation, and razor-sharp overall delivery. Newcomers to their sound will be captivated by the simultaneous tenderness and energy of the breezy, earthen roots tune.
Roanoke tells PopMatters, "'Tennessee Stone' explores the dynamic of two people experiencing the highs and lows of love. It's about feeling lost and wanting to escape and run away, but also realizing it's very easy to lose your way while searching for the unknown. In those moments you think about the memories and emotions that once were, which leads to a yearning for the comfort of your home in another being."
TOUR DATES
May 11: Crestwood, KY — Fox Hollow Concert Series
May 19: Birmingham, AL — The Nick Rocks
May 24: Atlanta, GA — Smith's Olde Bar
May 26: Evans, GA — Papa Joe's Banjo B Que Music Festival
May 30: Chattanooga, TN — Songbirds
June 2: Johnson City, TN — Founders Park
June 7: London, KY — Thursday Night Live!
July 12: Hartland, WI — Lake County House Concerts
July 13: Madison, WI — Crescendo Espresso Bar + Live Music
July 15: Menasha, WI — The Source Public House
July 19: Appleton, WI — Gibson Music Hall
July 21 + 22: Marquette, MI — Hiawatha Music Festival
July 27: Frankfort, KY — Frankfort Summer Concert Series
Aug 10: Marion, NC — Spillway Bridge and Co
Aug 11: Roanoke, VA — The Spot on Kirk
Aug 12: Harrisburg, PA — Italian Lake Concerts
Aug 14: Washington, DC — Hill Country DC
Aug 16: Washington, DC — Live! Concerts on the Plaza
Aug 17: Oakland, MD — Little Youth Music Fest
Aug 18: The Plains, VA — Old Bust Head Brewing Company
Aug 19: Falls Church, VA — Stone Room House Concerts
Aug 30: Wauwatosa, WI — Harley Davidson 115th Anniversary Celebration
Sept 1: McKee, KY — Jackson County Fair