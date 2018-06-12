Rob Dickson Looks at Colonialism's Effects in "Water Rushing In" (premiere)
Ontario indie rocker Rob Dickson looks through the lens of a character to reflect on the effects of colonialism and industrialism.
"Water Rushing In" is a portrait. It's not painted in a real likeness, but instead based on a character created in Rob Dickson's mind. Since the release of his 2016 debut album, the Ontario indie rocker has revisited the way that he writes songs. Still injecting his own memories and experiences into the characters and places that he develops in his work, his work present on the forthcoming Looking Through Your Window is all at once more reflective of his own humanity as it is society at large.
Sonically, Dickson's latest single is a pleasant offering of atmospheric, mid-tempo rock. Lilting strings and ambient guitar tones circle around persistent percussion, all without drowning out Dickson's smoky and smooth vocal delivery. In regards to its subject matter, Dickson tells us, "'Water Rushing In' is a story or maybe more of a portrait of this hybrid character I made up. It was meant to display some of the impacts of colonialism and industrialization through this character."
Looking Through Your Window is set to be released later this year via So Sorry.