Robert Vincent Considers the Human "Conundrum" (premiere)
Americana artist Robert Vincent considers the human condition in 2020 on "Conundrum". "We are faced with a conundrum about whether or not to remain as consumers, and continually take from the world we live in, or to start looking after our planet."
British Americana singer-songwriter, Robert Vincent's latest LP, In This Town You're Owned, arrives 14 February 2020 via Thirty Tigers. In anticipation of the LP, Vincent has issued a video for the track "Conundrum". With a pristine vocal that neatly narrows the distance between country and soul music, the track is impossibly haunting and patient in its ability to sneak up slowly upon us, win us over, and make us Vincent stalwarts.
Says Vincent, "We are faced with a conundrum about whether or not to remain as consumers, and continually take from the world we live in, or to start looking after our planet. We take love from this world, try to leave some when you go. We all have a responsibility as individuals to try to fix the damage we are doing. You're born into this world alone, try to leave it better off when you go."
- Robert Vincent (@RobVincentMusic) | Twitter ›
- Robert Vincent - Home | Facebook ›
- Robert Vincent music's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's ... ›
- Robert Vincent on Spotify ›
- Robert Vincent (@robertvincentmusic) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Robert Vincent - The Old Grey Whistle Test Performance. - YouTube ›