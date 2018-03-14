Rock Solid Woman: 20 Essential Nona Hendryx Performances
Whether a nightbird in flight or a skindiver in transformation, Nona Hendryx is the quintessential Rock Solid Woman. PopMatters celebrates Joe's Pub at the Public's very first Vanguard Resident with 20 of her most unforgettable performances.
Nona Hendryx defines a "Rock Solid Woman" as a woman who "mines and tends our feminine emotions and refines them with her art". As a songwriter, producer, vocalist, poet, educator, and visual artist, Hendryx is the quintessential Rock Solid Woman. Love is her frequency, and she channels it into everything she sings or creates.
In the midst of her recent collaboration with Gary Lucas on The World of Captain Beefheart (2017) and her Keep Funkin' (2018) EP with Soul Clap, Hendryx is curating a year of concerts and events as the inaugural recipient of Joe's Pub at the Public's 2018 Vanguard Residency. Earlier in January, she staged her own solo show, Mamafunk, which featured a combustible combination of funk and rock, and produced Parallel Lives: Billie Holiday and Edith Piaf, an immersive concert experience that explores the similar trajectories shared by Lady Day and the "Little Sparrow".
True to previous productions of Parallel Lives, Hendryx melded music, poetry, and dance together for a night of mesmerizing performances. Les Nubians vocalist Célia Faussart, Mudbound (2017) composer Tamar-kali, Ki Ki Hawkins, Raven O, and Hendryx herself each shone in their interpretations of songs closely identified with Holiday and Piaf while poet/actress Liza Jessie Peterson delivered spoken word passages that captured the essence of each woman's vocal artistry. A four-piece string section and a band of virtuosos led by MD/keyboardist Etienne Stadwijk unveiled heretofore unseen nuances in the evening's setlist of timeless standards.
Before Parallel Lives returns in May, Hendryx will present Liza Jessie Peterson's Down the Rabbit Hall on 19 March and bring Rock Solid Women's Festival to Joe's Pub from 29 March through 31 March. Phylicia Rashad, S. Epatha Merkerson, Sophia Ramos, Moor Mother, Kimberly Nichole, and musical director Allison Miller are among the formidable artists, musicians, poets, and actors slated to perform at the three-day festival. A week later, Hendryx will be honored at the "Inaugural Joe's Pub Vanguard Gala" directed by Charles Randolph-Wright (Motown: The Musical) with musical direction by renowned singer/songwriter/activist Toshi Reagon.
The Vanguard Gala's Honorary Chairs are two women who've traveled untold miles with Hendryx for nearly 60 years, Sarah Dash and Patti LaBelle. From their earliest incarnation as the Bluebelles (later, Patti LaBelle & the Bluebelles) with fourth member Cindy Birdsong, they possessed a vocal blend, unlike any other group. Christened the "Sweethearts of the Apollo", the Bluebelles toured the Chitlin' Circuit and shared bills with legendary acts like James Brown, before Birdsong departed the group in 1967 to replace Florence Ballard in the Supremes.
Groundbreaking Ready Steady Go! producer Vicki Wickham, who ran the New York office for UK-based Track Records (the Who, the Jimi Hendrix Experience), began managing the group in 1970 and helped revamp their style, from wardrobe to repertoire. The trio unveiled a new sound, a new image, and a newly trimmed name on their Warner Bros. debut Labelle (1971) and joined Laura Nyro for Gonna Take a Miracle (1971) later that same year. Hendryx soon emerged as the primary songwriter of Labelle, her songs accompanying material by Cat Stevens ("Moon Shadow") and Gil Scott-Heron ("The Revolution Will Not Be Televised") on subsequent albums.
With the release of Nightbirds (1974), Labelle became glam rock goddesses, making history as they descended from stage ceilings and packed concert halls with their devoted legion of silver-attired "space children". Though the trio dissolved Labelle in 1977, they supported each other's solo endeavors and briefly reunited to record the number one dance hit "Turn It Out" for the film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar (1995). Featuring productions by Hendryx, Lenny Kravitz, Wyclef Jean, and Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff, Back to Now (2008) marked Labelle's first album in more than 30 years and launched a multi-city reunion tour.
In October 2017, Hendryx, Dash, and LaBelle were fêted by the Philadelphia Music Alliance's "Walk of Fame". "Our group was, and is still an unchallenged musical entity," says Sarah Dash. "The harmonies speak for themselves. Nona is a fabulous songwriter."
Indeed, the songs that Hendryx composed as both a solo artist and member of Labelle furnish many of the 20 video clips compiled below. Each performance illustrates how Hendryx has embodied the idea of a Vanguard Artist in every phase of her career. Whether a nightbird in flight, a skindiver in transformation, or a Rock Solid Woman who rocks your soul, Nona Hendryx creates musical brilliance from constant motion.
Photo: Craig Bailey/Perspective Photo
1. Labelle, "Live on Soul!" (1972)
"If there's anybody that has a heart condition, call your doctor and tell them to be ready for an emergency because we'd like to present to you three of the baddest sisters in the world." DJ Gerry Bledsoe wasn't exaggerating when he introduced Labelle during their October '72 appearance on Soul!, Ellis Haizlip's legendary music program broadcast on WNET in New York. The trio opened with a pair of songs that Hendryx penned for their second Warner Bros. album Moon Shadow (1972), "I Believe That I've Finally Made It Home" and "Touch Me All Over", and sparked a series of climaxes in their reimagining of Nina Simone's "Four Women" and the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again". By the end of their 25-minute set, they'd brought the studio audience to a fever pitch through sheer vocal magnetism.
2. Labelle, "Are You Lonely" (Live) (1975)
Labelle recorded Pressure Cookin' (1973) for RCA before relocating to Epic Records the following year. Recorded in New Orleans, Nightbirds (1974) marked the first of two albums Allen Toussaint produced for the trio. "It was absolutely wonderful," he recalled in a 2014 interview. "The whole thing was a delight. They just walked into the studio, and they were marvelous. Nona's lyrics were so powerful" (Wikane). Hendryx's songs were the heart, soul, and conscience of Nightbirds. She threaded socially incisive observations through her lyrics on "Are You Lonely" while Patti LaBelle's lead vocal brought an urgency to couplets like "You've been running around counting teardrops / They said it was rain falling from the sky. You've been wondering why the rain never stops / Only tears your people cry."
3. Labelle with Cher, "What Can I Do for You" (Live) (1975)
Nightbirds ushered in a series of firsts for Labelle and the industry at large. In October 1974, Labelle was the first black act to perform at the Metropolitan Opera House. Nine months later, they became the first black female group to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone. In between, they scored their first number one hit on the pop and R&B; charts with Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan's "Lady Marmalade". Hendryx once characterized the success of the song as a "door opener" to other statements the trio wanted to make in their music. Penned by Labelle band members James Ellison (keyboards) and Edward Batts (guitar), "What Can I Do For You" delivered a spirit of empowerment to living rooms across Middle America when the trio guested on The Cher Show. The song became a club anthem, kindling the burgeoning disco movement as it reached the Top Ten on both the R&B; and disco charts.
4. Labelle, "Messin' With My Mind" (Live) (1975)
Labelle reunited with Allen Toussaint for their second Epic set, Phoenix (1975). The trio's voices were in full flight on the songs Hendryx wrote for the album, from the sublime title track to the celestial-themed "Black Holes in the Sky". At the time of its release, Phoenix was eclipsed by Nightbirds' watershed success and has often been overlooked in favor of the trio's commercial breakthrough. However, Phoenix is every bit as strong as its predecessor, with vocal arrangements that only Nona Hendryx, Sarah Dash, and Patti LaBelle could finesse so seamlessly. "Messin' With My Mind", in particular, remains an undeniable funk-rock masterpiece with a galloping rhythm that doesn't relent for five minutes. Upon its release in September 1975, the song rocketed to the Top Ten of the disco chart. Two months later, the trio nearly set the stage ablaze when they performed "Messin' With My Mind" on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert.
5. Labelle, "(Can I Speak to You Before You Go to) Hollywood" (Live) (1975)
There are seven words that are intimately familiar to any dedicated Labelle fan: "Have you got a minute my friend?" That question is the gateway to a treasure in the trio's catalog, "(Can I Speak to You Before You Go to) Hollywood". Written by Nona Hendryx for Pressure Cookin', the song spotlights each vocalist singing extended verses as they counsel a friend who's lured by the fiction of Hollywood. It culminates with Dash, Hendryx, and LaBelle exclaiming, "I believe in you / hope all your dreams come true". Rolling Stone called "Hollywood" a "remarkable" song and noted how Patti LaBelle sang her part with "warmth and a lack of reproach" (8 November 1973). When the trio included "Hollywood" during their November 1975 guest spot on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, viewers saw three phenomenal women give the performance of a lifetime.