"She's Older Now" Is a Previously Unreleased Tune From Roger C. Reale and Rue Morgue, Featuring Mick Ronson (premiere)
Ex-Bowie/Ian Hunter six-string legend, Mick Ronson lends his formidable talents to tune that could have/should have been a hit in the dimming days of the 1970s. Just image the Top of the Pops performance.
Rave On Records recently announced a comprehensive reissue campaign from Roger C. Reale and Rue Morgue, including an unreleased LP featuring guitar legend Mick Ronson. During the studio group's 1978-1979 existence, a stellar lineup of rock sidemen recorded as Rue Morgue, including guitarists G.E. Smith (Daryl Hall & John Oates, Bob Dylan, Saturday Night Live Band), Mick Ronson (David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Ian Hunter), and Jimmy McAllister (The Beckies, Mick Ronson Band, Sparks), alongside drummer Hilly Michaels (Mick Ronson Band, Sparks, Ian Hunter). Reale served as the group's primary songwriter, vocalist, and bassist.
The collection features Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue's discography, with all 24 remastered tracks making their CD debut on 18 October. Tracks one through 12 comprise the band's 1978 U.S. debut album Radioactive (originally issued on indie label Big Sound), as well as an additional pair of tracks ("Close Inspection" and a cover of Fontella Bass' 1965 Billboard #1 R&B chart-topper "Rescue Me") which appeared on the subsequent UK release of Radioactive by Decca/London Records. The band lineup features Reale (lead vocals, bass), G.E Smith (guitar), Hilly Michaels (drums, vocals), and Jimmy McAllister (guitar, track 10). Tracks 13-24 comprise the Reptiles in Motion album. All 24 tracks were produced by Trod Nossel Studios owner/CEO Thomas "Doc" Cavalier and recorded and mixed by house engineer Richard Robinson. Compilation produced in 2019 by Richard Brukner.
Among the unreleased tracks is 1979's "She's Older Now". It's a tune that would have lit up the airwaves in the dimming days of that decade and featuring stomping, glam-inflected guitar work from the inimitable Ronson and McAllister. In tune with the power-pop that was bubbling up from under at the time as well as British invaders such as Graham Parker and Rockpile, this is a would-be/could-be hit.