Roger Street Friedman - "Puffs of Smoke" (video) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
59m
Photo: Laura Crosta

Americana artist Roger Street Friedman offers up the first in a series of premieres for readers in the form of the soulful and funk-filled "Puffs of Smoke".

Long Island Americana artist Roger Street Friedman offers up the first in a series of monthly video premieres for PopMatters readers in the form of "Puffs of Smoke". Friedman and a band consisting of Jim Toscano (drums), Frank Ferrera (guitar/background vocals), Matt Schneider (bass/background vocals), and Steve Uh (keyboard) hit New York's iconic City Winery to dish out the soulful, funk-filled performance as part of its Cellar Sessions.

The song is one that Friedman recently tracked for his upcoming album, Shoot the Moon, out on Playroom on 13 January. Now 54 years-old, the singer-songwriter's achievements in recording the record and picking up notoriety along the way reminds us that it's never to late to find success in doing what you love. Shoot the Moon is a product of an experienced artist and world-worn human being picking himself up and returning to the stage following his parents' passing and his daughter's birth. It's every bit as poignant and as musically consummate as you might expect.

Friedman says of the song: "Well, I was at a wedding in Atlanta, Georgia with my wife. It was a weekend thing and pre-children. I remember we were moving from bar to bar in this nice hotel, and I got pretty hammered. It was pretty smoky too… When I woke up the next afternoon, I was in a really comfortable bed with a really uncomfortable hangover! It was one of those 'I'm never drinking again' moments. I just started writing notes, like 'feather bed, satin sheets, hammer beating in my head.' I had a really bad headache and I wrote the line 'woke up in your feather bed, with a hammer beating in my head.'

"Needless to say, I wasn't functioning at a very high level. The song kind of just poured out, no pun intended, and became about a hapless guy who needs to get a plan for his life together before it's too late, but really is just thinking about it and not really getting it together! 'Oh, thinking on a plan, where I do everything I can do, to do the best I can.'"

And on the performance: "The shoot happened in the cellar at City Winery on Varick Street in Manhattan. It was late September and was really pretty easy. It was a two-man crew with an Israeli guy named Ehud - super pro, quick setup, and very chill vibe. It was nice and cool down in the wine cellar, where they actually make the wine, I guess. That day, there was an issue with one of the valves and red wine was leaking onto the floor, so it smelled like wine for the shoot, which is a little ironic given the subject matter of the song!"

Music

The Best Indie Rock of 2017

Photo courtesy of Matador Records

The indie rock genre is wide and unwieldy, but the musicians selected here share an awareness of one's place on the cultural-historical timeline.

Indie rock may be one of the most fluid and intangible terms currently imposed upon musicians. It holds no real indication of what the music will sound like and many of the artists aren't even independent. But more than a sonic indicator, indie rock represents a spirit. It's a spirit found where folk songsters and punk rockers come together to dialogue about what they're fed up with in mainstream culture. In so doing they uplift each other and celebrate each other's unique qualities.

With that in mind, our list of 2017's best indie rock albums ranges from melancholy to upbeat, defiant to uplifting, serious to seriously goofy. As always, it's hard to pick the best ten albums that represent the year, especially in such a broad category. Artists like King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard had a heck of a year, putting out four albums. Although they might fit nicer in progressive rock than here. Artists like Father John Misty don't quite fit the indie rock mold in our estimation. Foxygen, Mackenzie Keefe, Broken Social Scene, Sorority Noise, Sheer Mag... this list of excellent bands that had worthy cuts this year goes on. But ultimately, here are the ten we deemed most worthy of recognition in 2017.

Music

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

Music

The Best Country Music of 2017

still from Midland "Drinkin' Problem" video

There are many fine country musicians making music that is relevant and affecting in these troubled times. Here are ten of our favorites.

Year to year, country music as a genre sometimes seems to roll on without paying that much attention to what's going on in the world (with the exception of bro-country singers trying to adopt the latest hip-hop slang). That can feel like a problem in a year when 58 people are killed and 546 are injured by gun violence at a country-music concert – a public-relations issue for a genre that sees many of its stars outright celebrating the NRA. Then again, these days mainstream country stars don't seem to do all that well when they try to pivot quickly to comment on current events – take Keith Urban's muddled-at-best 2017 single "Female", as but one easy example.

Books

It Takes a Village to Raise a Feminist: 'Nasty Women', an Anthology

Wars of attrition are a matter of stamina, of who has the most tools with which to keep fighting. A surprising common tool in this collection? Humor.

The name of the game is "normal or abnormal". Here's how you play: When some exceedingly shocking political news pops up on your radar, turn to the person next to you, read them the headline and ask, "is this normal or abnormal?" If you want to up the stakes, drink a shot every time the answer is abnormal. If that's too many shots, alter the rules so that you drink only when things are normal—which is basically never, these days. Hilarious, right?

Music

The Dear Hunter: All Is As All Should Be EP

Jordan Blum
Publicity photo via Bandcamp

Although All Is As All Should Be is a tad too brief to match its precursors, it's still a masterful blend of songwriting, arrangements, and singing that satisfies the Dear Hunter anticipation.

The Dear Hunter is undoubtedly one of the best—and consequently, most egregiously underappreciated—bands of the last decade or so. Aside from 2013's Migrant LP, every one of their major releases featured an ambitious hook; for example, 2011's The Color Spectrum presented nine EPs (consisting of four songs each) that individually represented a different sonic tone (in order: Black, Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet, and White), whereas the five-part (so far) Act saga, with its genre-shifting arrangements, superlative songwriting, narrative complexity, and extraordinary conceptual continuity, is a cumulative work of genius, plain and simple.

