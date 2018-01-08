Rone: Mirapolis (album review)
Mirapolis
Rone
InFiné
3 Nov 2017
Everything about Rone's latest album Mirapolis feels weighty, as though there is a dark cloud hanging over it. It doesn't twinkle or shine the way much electronic music does; its drums thud, its synths whack and stab, its vocalists veer in and out of tune in a haze of poetry and melody. If there is beauty to be found, it must be found beneath the heft of Mirapolis' construction, it must be found in the cracks, between long stretches that alternate between dreary and despondent.
It is a difficult album to love, surely. That said, it is an easy one to appreciate.
Mirapolis is Rone's fourth album, and it feels like the type of thing you do when you're confident enough in your abilities to create something with a unified vision, something unique and weird and interesting. Rone cites two sources of inspiration for the album: Fritz Lang's Metropolis, a landmark 1927 science fiction film portraying an industrialized dystopia, and Mirapolis, a grand French amusement park that Rone never had a chance to enter, as it closed after a mere four years. The combination of mechanical, industrial oppression and the sense of missed opportunity -- both of which feature a just-out-of-reach idealized wonderland for the more fortunate -- feed into the album perfectly, imbuing it with unmistakable melancholy.
Where one might expect Rone's guests to lift the spirits of the album, they largely drag it further into the dirt. Despite "Faster" guest Saul Williams' repeated mantra of "Faster than the speed of...", Williams' deadpan delivery and the slightly out-of-tune descending melody he's singing it in suggests nothing fast at all. Baxter Dury sounds barely one step ahead of comatose in "Switches", a tale of the quick decay of unrequited love into a dangerous obsession. Noga Erez's contribution to "Wave" is, at least, in tune, though Rone's electronics drown her in a sort of creepy, robotic march. The theme of being on the outside looking in is made most explicit here, as Erez sings "Let me see you wave / I am out here / Smile at me and wave" while the world crashes and clangs around her.
None of this is to say that Mirapolis is any less oppressive when Rone is left to his own devices, though the pressure to let his electronics speak for themselves does seem to bring out the best in him. "Brest" is an intense beast with minor-key synths and a late-song contribution from a very insistent violin that pushes a sort of menace that most of the album's heavy mood avoids. Opener "I, Philip" offers a drone followed by arpeggiated keys that hint toward something beautiful to come, something we never quite get to see. The title track is a six-minute wonder that expands on the arpeggios of "I, Philip", but whose discordant elements get more pronounced and more insistent as the track goes on -- reverb that builds into an impenetrable hit of ice, notes that don't quite belong in the chords in which they reside, and so on. It's a downright brilliant six minutes, and worth looking up for anyone into Orbital-style layered construction and destruction.
The album closes with "Down for the Cause", which features Kazu Makino and exists as an outlier, a ray of hope amongst all the oppression. Its quick beat and light touch is a perfect comedown from what precedes it, encouragement to try the album again, because you know, maybe next time will be different.
Mirapolis isn't difficult in the way that, say, Merzbow or Pharmakon are difficult. It doesn't flaunt its difficulty. Its difficulty seeps into you as the album goes on, its oppression and dour mood making themselves known slowly rather than immediately. It's not an album to listen to often, or to put on in the background; rather, it's an album to listen to as a story or an art piece. Taken as such, it's quite good, and occasionally remarkable.