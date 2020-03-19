Roo Panes Previews New EP 'Pacific' with Two Tracks (premiere)
"Colour in Your Heart" and "Pacific" provide fans of folk singer-songwriter Roo Panes with the first taste of his upcoming EP.
Roo Panes is back to the studio once more. It's been a busy past few years for the English singer-songwriter, having sold-out several US shows in 2019 amidst the release of a deluxe edition of his album, Quiet Man. Its follow-up comes in the form of a new EP entitled Pacific. Due out on 22 May, Pacific displays two sides of Panes, hence the effort that the artist makes in establishing duality between an A-side and B-side to the collection of songs. This juxtaposition is reflected in the first two songs made available for listening today. "Colour in Your Heart" is an experimental diversion from the usual for Panes. In contrast, the titular "Pacific" feels more up the folk alley that he's been living in from the start.
Speaking on the forthcoming release, Panes says, "The reason I liked the idea of releasing this A- and B-side is because on this EP I've tried quite a lot of new ideas and textures, but also have some songs which are more traditionally me. 'Colour in Your Heart' and 'Pacific' represent this. 'Colour in Your Heart' is a new sound experiment, and whilst being excited to share that as a single, I also wanted 'Pacific' to be there to show the continuity with my other work. Together I think they make a really nice pair—both meditative and sound-scapey in their way but one which is upbeat and the other more drifty and reflective".
Pacific is available for pre-save now.