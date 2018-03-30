Rosie & the Riveters Mesh Retro Soul with Present-Day Empowerment on 'Ms. Behave' (album premiere)
Rosie & the Riveters beautifully mesh vintage soul with contemporary lyrics of empowerment on their new album, Ms. Behave.
In times of great adversity, some of the most prominent voices are those who we would never have expected to utter a word. Rosie & the Riveters never planned on getting political with their music, but countless days of opening a paper or turning on the television only to be greeted by something abhorrent has changed their tune. The soulful anthems on their new album, Ms. Behave, may feel retro, but the intent of their messages is every bit as timely as the songs are universal.
Musically, you might see the band billed as a rising folk trio, but it would be a shame to box this ensemble into any single box. Like the topics on Ms. Behave, Rosie & the Riveters' latest collection of songs are just as multifarious in their sound as they are poignant. Elements of old-school rhythm and blues pervade the album which, paired with spotless folk harmonies and a real rock 'n' roll attitude, help Ms. Behave elevate itself.
As far as intent goes, it's obvious from the beginning groove of its titular opener that Ms. Behave is about shouting when systemic oppression would tell you to remain quiet. In the midst of a world that is burgeoning for a chance at revolution, Rosie & the Riveters realized they couldn't just sit down and not have a say in addressing where we've been and where we're heading. Ms. Behave is integral in shining a light on international female empowerment, and they're not just singing their beliefs for a better tomorrow either. Twenty percent of all of the band's merchandise profits are invested in microfinance initiatives, which, to this day, have contributed to over 150 charities around the world.
Ms. Behave is set to release on 6 April.