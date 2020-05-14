Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Producer Roza Terenzi's ​​Debut LP Shows Flashes of Greatness​

Parker Desautell
14 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Producer Roza Terenzi's Modern Bliss shows she can take on many sounds at once—jungle, dub, trance, deep house, and classic Detroit techno—without sacrificing any flair or any nuance.

Modern Bliss
Roza Terenzi

Planet Euphorique

You might say Roza Terenzi, aka Katie Campbell, was always destined to become a music producer. Her father, Murray Campbell, was part of the electronic dub group Beatworld. At age nine, she released her first song, "Cut the Crap Rap", a playful, humorous rap ditty which can still be heard on Bandcamp. Now, in her early 20s, she's had a string of successful EPs behind her, including last year's Let's Ride. The EP was her most complete work to date, full of 1990s-style breakbeats, quirky house rhythms, and dreamy electro. She takes things up a notch on Modern Bliss, her debut LP for Planet Euphorique Records. Campbell's sound here features more layers and more punch than any of her EPs.

The first track, "Jungle in the City", is a direct ode to Beatworld, taking its name from the group's 1998 album The Jungle in the City. It's downtempo on an epic scale, pristine and aggressive at once. A raucous, pulsating hip-hop groove drives the song, but it's surrounded by shimmering pads and distant, wordless female vocals. The percussion has a liquid sound like the drums have all been waterlogged, which only heightens the pristine feeling. Few tracks go so hard and still sound so delicate.

That is a theme throughout Modern Bliss: even the most aggressive moments somehow feel soothing. Are they supposed to lull you, or make you want to dance? Most of the time, they make you want to do both. Take the title track, which features vocals from Barcelona-based producer Ivy Barkakati. Terenzi employs a banging 4/4 techno beat as Barkakati delivers a spoken-word mantra of "Clarity, intention, direction/ exactly where I need to be / My thoughts create reality," over and over for five minutes. Barkakati's soft, half-whispered delivery offsets the main groove beautifully. "Total Eclipse" features metallic percussion and a thick, funky bassline, balanced by twinkling synths and distant male vocals that have been pitch-shifted to sound extra low and guttural. Tracks like these find a perfect equilibrium between serenity and aggression, lush soundscapes, and four-on-the-floor techno.

Not every song captures this balance perfectly, however. Some tracks suffer from outright plainness or lack of variation. The groove on "Yo-Yo" is led by shakers, hi-hats, and probably the album's most melodic bassline, but there's little going on around it. "Eternal Lust" may be the album's weakest link; here, we have some gorgeous breathy vocals and another beautiful murmuring bass, but for a song that pushes the nine-minute mark, it doesn't really do much. There isn't enough variation to keep things interesting. The main groove fades around the four-minute mark, like the song will change direction, but then the groove just goes on and on, with few details added. Such tracks don't exactly fail; they simply feel dispensable and don't add anything new.

In the second half, the best songs are often the ones that go hardest, such as "That Track (Rewired Mix)" and "My Reality Cheque Bounced (feat. DJ Zozi)". These tracks more than make up for some of the album's blander moments. "That Track" features a clapping beat playing over an odd, off-kilter rap melody that—despite being almost unintelligible (aside from the opening lyric, "Here I come")—is easily the catchiest moment of the record. "My Reality Cheque Bounced", the album's final track, is probably it's most club-ready. Terenzi employs a searing jungle groove on top of squeaky-clean synths, sinister bass, and a sample of indecipherable children's vocals. It's a song that sounds retro and futuristic at once like it could've been made in the 1990s or some time years from now.

All in all, Modern Bliss is a mixed bag that—though it occasionally stumbles—shows flashes of greatness. There are enough bangers to offset the moments when the album gets too plodding and laborious. If the album proves anything, it proves that Terenzi can take on many sounds at once—jungle, dub, trance, deep house, and classic Detroit techno—without sacrificing any flair or any nuance. The album may not break any barriers, but it signifies an artist who can, and very well might. Modern Bliss is a testament to Katie Campbell's massive potential. One can only hope for greater things from here.

Related Articles Around the Web
electronic techno house planet euphorique music review roza terenzi
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

'Spring Rain' Is a Superb Graphic Memoir of the Vagaries of Mind and Memory

Andy Warner's style of narrative in Spring Rain is evocative of those visual puzzles that require the viewer to look beyond the image in front of them, letting their eyes relax into an indirect gaze, in order for the hidden picture to reveal itself.

Music

American Aquarium Offer 'Lamentations' on the American Dream

On Lamentations, Americana band American Aquarium address these hard times, the sins of the South, and those that want the band to just shut up and sing.

Film

'The Grand Budapest Hotel' Gorgeously Conveys Our Need for Poise and Elegance

The sense of artifice in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel helped him create an alluring reverie of both color and meaning.

Music

10 Essential Releases from 10 Years of Tri Angle Records

Tri Angle comes to an end as a label but begins as an important archive of electronic music. To celebrate these legendary 10 years of Tri Angle, here are 10 of their many essential releases.

Music

Producer Roza Terenzi's ​​Debut LP Shows Flashes of Greatness​

Producer Roza Terenzi's Modern Bliss shows she can take on many sounds at once—jungle, dub, trance, deep house, and classic Detroit techno—without sacrificing any flair or any nuance.

Music

Ferdinand the Bull and the Accidentals Team for "Who's Got My Good Times?" (premiere)

Indie folk powerhouses Ferdinand the Bull and the Accidentals' Sav Buist and Katie Larson team up for a song about self-dedication and self-worth, "Who's Got My Good Times?"

Music

Orions Belte Travels '600m Per Minute' (EP stream) (premiere)

Norway's Orions Belte deliver a wide-ranging but cohesive collection of instrumentals on 600m Per Minute. "You pick up inspirations from words you read, cities you go to, a painting hanging in a corner at an exhibition," says guitarist Øyvind Blomstrøm.

Music

All Things Blue Say Goodbye to "Chad" (premiere)

Los Angeles dream poppers All Things Blue get off emotional see-saw and into full action with their new single, "Chad".

Music

'Pacific Breeze 2' Is Another Refreshing Dive into the Waters of City Pop

Reissue label Light in the Attic follows up last year's Japanese musical excursion with another collection, Pacific Breeze 2, that's sure to please lovers of international retro-pop.

Music

'Reunions' Is Yet Another Winner From Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell both subverts and embraces country and rock tropes on Reunions, his new album with the 400 Unit.

Film

'The Ghost of Peter Sellers': When an Actor Destroys His Own Movie

Peter Medak's documentary about his ill-fated 1974 pirate comedy, The Ghost of Peter Sellers, is less bonkers tale of a production gone mad than therapeutic excursion into a traumatic memory.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.