Rubeo Longs for "Carrie" Who Just Happens to Be Too Cool to Notice (premiere)
Jedd Beaudoin28 Aug 2018
Kansas City synthpop artist Rubeo offers '90s nostalgia on "Carrie". Summer may be almost over but summer love can last a lifetime.
Rubeo is the musical outlet for Kansas City, Missouri-based musician Joe Rubeo. Broadly synthpop music, Rubeo diggers deeper than the frigid veneer many of his peers install around their music. There's a decided warmth to the vocals and more than a hint of the nostalgic in the lyrics making for a truly human and heartening experience via the new track, "Carrie".
The song itself recalls teenage crushes and the longing and disappointment that often accompany them. Rubeo expertly captures those feelings in the tune as well as via the accompanying video, which was created by Chelsea Rendlen.
