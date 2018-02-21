Rudimental Reminds There Is Sunshine in the World Somewhere on "These Days" (Singles Going Steady)
Is Rudimental's "These Days" the next great summer jam or is it just treacly sentimentality? Our writers debate...
Chris Ingalls: Great hooks, and the piano gives it an old-school feel. The participation of Glynne, Macklemore, and Caplen raises the risk of this sounding overstuffed, but it works nicely as a feel-good anthem that comes off as sincere and only slightly cheesy. We may have a contender for Summer Jam of 2018. [8/10]
Tristan Kneschke: Sorry, Macklemore + crew: your hearts are in the right places, but few will want to wish to remember these days once they've passed. The song, another slow piano-driven ballad about an ending relationship, nevertheless rings hollow for the rest of us trapped in our daily waking nightmares. Boo on me for getting political, which just proves that this toxic environment permeates more than we realize. [3/10]
Robert Evers: This sounds a bit sentimental, like something that would have been on Scrubs in the early aughts, just a very palatable collaboration between Macklemore and Jess Glynne, vocalist for the smash song, "Rather Be". I don't know that I agree with the statement "Love is just a tool to remind us who we are." I think love does other things to that are unrelated to identity. [6/10]
Adriane Pontecorvo: A generic song about vague relationship troubles with handclaps and Macklemore. It doesn't get more mediocre than this. [4/10]
Jedd Beaudoin: I wish I could write this kind of sentimental stuff in my journals, then stuff it in a drawer next to my hemp necklaces and incense holders. It's a bit cheesy on the lyrical front but the vocals are gorgeous, and the music itself is stirring. The song will be on everyone's breakup playlist for the next five years. [7/10]
Paul Carr: As you would expect, this is an inoffensive and catchy tune that reminds you that there is still sunshine somewhere in the world. After a surprisingly plaintive piano opening, retro-soul guitars lead into bouncy, rolling beats. Musically, It's sugary sweet and just about as filling, like stuffing yourself with candy floss an hour before your tea. Lyrically, it'll appeal to the kind of person who has a relationship for five minutes, splits up and proclaims on social media that they were the modern equivalent of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. In reality, they would probably be a whole lot happier if they just stopped following them on Instagram. [5/10]
John Garratt: If it weren't for the lyrics being printed on the screen, I'd swear I was looking at a still from a Kleenex ad. I ask myself "Who listens to crap like this?" Then I scroll through the comments section and answer my own question. [1/10]
SCORE: 4.86
