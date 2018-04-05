Ruen Brothers Prove to be Masters of Pop on "ALL MY SHADES OF BLUE" (premiere)
England's Ruen Brothers impress with their stunning pop hooks and deep understanding of classic pop songwriting on the soaring single "All My Shades of Blue".
England's Ruen Brothers grew up in a musical household and started performing together from a very young age. Blessed with a gift for melody and a deep understanding of what made early rock 'n' roll so powerful and infectious, the duo creates stunning pop gems with seeming ease. Influenced by Roy Orbison and the Everly Brothers, the Ruen Brothers know how to create soaring pop anthems riven through with a poignant sense of melancholy and nostalgia. The group's sound is based on classic pop songwriting, and it's sophisticated and fully formed. No wonder super-producer Rick Rubin was impressed when he first heard their music. Influential producer Zane Lowe is a fan too, and the group has played the big stages at Glastonbury and Coachella.
Rick Rubin explains, "I liked that their songwriting seemed like it was from another era… The idea was, what would a modern album with Roy Orbison and the Everly Brothers produced by Phil Spector sound like?"
Now, the Ruen Brothers are set to release their eagerly awaited debut All My Shades of Blue on 1 June via Ramseur Records, and we've got the infectious title track to share today. Talk about a soaring pop song with an instantly memorable melody and chorus. "ALL MY SHADES OF BLUE" sounds like a hit single right from the first note as the song draws you into the Ruen Brothers' magnificent musical world. It's a place you'll be hesitant to leave.
The duo tells PopMatters that "'ALL MY SHADES OF BLUE' is one of our favorite songs that we've written. It's a reflection of sadness, anger and all of the other emotions you feel when something bad happens. All our shades of blue."
TOUR DATES
4/23: The Camel - Richmond, VA
4/24: King's The Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC
4/25: The Caledonia Lounge - Athens, GA
4/26: Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL
4/27 SandJam – Panama City Beach, FL (festival)
4/28: The Rookery - Macon, GA
4/29: The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC
5/31: Mercury Lounge - New York, NY
6/1: MilkBoy - Philadelphia, PA
6/2: Jammin' Java - Vienna, VA
6/15: Mercury Ballroom – Lousiville, KY (The Gathering)
7/20: River Jam – U.S. National Whitewater Center – Charlotte, NC (festival)