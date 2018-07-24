Ruiners Head "Outside" in Post-Punk Style (premiere)
Houston's Ruiners shouts their way outdoors with an ensnaring callback to punk in its prime.
Whereas many of the faces populating today's indie rock scene are intent on extramural innovation, Houston's Ruiners offer straight-shooting punk for a modern audience. Harking back to the harrowing charm of bands like Fugazi and Drive Like Jehu, Ruiners are intent on bringing "delightfully depressing guitar music" (per their Facebook page) to their audience, free of any unnecessary frills along the way. Their upcoming album, Typecast, is defined by their affinity for coarse rhythms met by enthusiastic melodies and dissenting shouts. New single "Outside" is helping to pave the way to its 4 September release via Geodesic.
As with the song itself, "Outside" is defined by a sort-of endearing darkness that pervades its production. As Ruiners perform amidst a commercially Easter-themed set, they are stalked by a mysterious entity that eventually brings them all together in a way that is altogether unpredictable, strange, and maybe the slightest bit cute. Directed by Derek Rathbun, the video is certainly reminiscent of wiry punk in its prime.