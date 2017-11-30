Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Ruler - "Easy Life" (video) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
5h
Photo: Lauren Max

Matt Batey's latest project, Ruler, is all about keeping it real, as his latest music video can attest.

If the name Matt Batey rings a bell, you probably know him for his consummate work behind harmonies, guitar, and lap-steel playing alongside the likes of Rocky Votolato or Cataldo. Nowadays, he's pushing forward with his own project, going by the name of Ruler.

With Ruler, Batey is still making strides in the realm of indie rock. With his idiosyncratic vocal delivery at the forefront, perched beside the catchy ebb-and-flow of his musical arrangements, the tunes he's churning out under the moniker are decidedly fresh and exciting.

The music video accompanying his single, "Easy Life", is similarly refreshing. It may be scripted, but it gives us a candid look into what a day in the life of an artist could well be like. Without giving much away, that "Easy Life" may not be so easy all of the time. At the very least, Batey gets it together and makes it to band practice in a timely fashion despite some interference, and everything goes hunky-dory for the rising rock star from there.

Ruler has signed to Barsuk Records. Find out about his upcoming music here.

Music

The Best Ambient/Instrumental Music of 2017

Evan Sawdey

In a year when the daily damning headlines make us all want to retreat into ourselves, the ambient/instrumental crowd aren't being idle by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, this roundup of brilliant new voices proves that ambient artists are taking more risks and breaking more ground than we ever thought possible.

It's pretty astounding how casual and raucous the ambient/instrumental crowd is these days. Amazingly, this is not a joke.

Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Music

Angry Again: An Interview with the Bronx

Ted Pillow

From mariachi side projects to questioning whether or not to sell out on a regular basis, the fascinating contradictions that make up the Bronx's aesthetic are as compelling as their music is headbanging.

Punk rock stalwarts the Bronx have a history of defying expectations. For starters, despite the name, they're from Los Angeles. After forming in 2002, the band released a series of self-titled albums featuring breakneck, go-for-the-jugular anthems that were raw, dangerous, and viscerally fun. But, after achieving a level of success that often leads to complacency, the Bronx risked their reputation when they adopted the alter-ego Mariachi El Bronx and released two records of authentic mariachi music. Perhaps even more surprisingly, the Mexican-inspired albums were celebrated by fans and critics alike, exposing the band to an entirely new audience as they played to packed arenas while opening on tour for the Foo Fighters.

Film

'The Crime of Monsieur Lange' Is One of Jean Renoir's Least Known Films. But a Restored Version Shows It's the Most Pure Fun

Kenneth Turan
Los Angeles Times (TNS)

What elevates Lange is its wide range of idiosyncratic, delightful characters, its belief in humanity in all its crazy variety, and its abundance of high spirits and raffish charm that are absolutely contagious.

LOS ANGELES — If you know the work of Jean Renoir, indisputably one of the world's great directors, it's likely for one of his serious meaning of life films like Grand Illusion and The Rules of The Game. The Crime of Monsieur Lange, by contrast, is one of the master's least known films but offers the most pure fun of any of them.

Comics

Doubling (And Tripling) Down On Time Travel in 'X-men Blue #16'

Even with a glut of time traveling shenanigans, the time-displaced X-men find a way to keep it interesting.

There's a certain point in a narrative when a certain subplot either needs to be abandoned or shoved back into the spotlight. It's like that point in a poker game when pushing all the chips to the center of the table is the only sound tactic left. It's a major risk and one that potentially undermines the entire foundation of a story, but the payoff can be significant. For the time-displaced X-men in X-men Blue, the time is right for that kind of gamble.

