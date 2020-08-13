Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts Honor Their Favorite Songs With "Oh No" (premiere)
Ryan Hamilton's "Oh No" features guest vocals from Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo, and appears on Nowhere to Go But Everywhere out 18 September.
Ryan Hamilton & The Harlequin Ghosts latest single, "Oh, No" arrives on 14 August ahead of the band's full-length release Nowhere to Go But Everywhere, out 18 September on Steven Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.
The track features a walk through some of Hamilton's favorite music, whether Nirvana, the Rolling Stones, Oasis and Curtis Mayfield. It's a an appropriately catchy and entertaining bit of pop that finds the listener playing along to spot the various references to their own favorite bands. Letters to Cleo's Kay Hanley offers additional vocals to the tune.
Hamilton says, "I'm super proud of the concept of this song. Flipping all those classic songs on their heads. Plus, I got to sing it with my friend Kay."