Eclectic Rockers Ryan & Pony "Start Making Sense" (premiere)
Melismatics/Soul Asylum members prepare their debut album as Ryan & Pony with the catchy, Jesus and Mary Chain-esque rocker "Start Making Sense".
Minneapolis music scene veterans Ryan & Pony will release their debut album, Mochi Mochi, on 25 September via Chicago's Pravda Records. The Ryan in question is Ryan Smith, lead guitarist with Soul Asylum since 2016 and Pony is an established performer and artist raised by deaf parents. Both are also known via their work with the Melismatics.
The duo's blend of Britrock, dream pop, dance, and post-punk is evident on their debut and in the video for "Start Making Sense", a buzzing, burning slice of rock 'n' roll that has undeniable pop appeal. The future appears quite bright for this duo, which appeals as much to the fist-thumping instincts of Soul Asylum as it does to lovers of the Jesus and Mary Chain.