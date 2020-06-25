Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Eclectic Rockers Ryan & Pony "Start Making Sense" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
25 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Howlin' Wuelf Media

Melismatics/Soul Asylum members prepare their debut album as Ryan & Pony with the catchy, Jesus and Mary Chain-esque rocker "Start Making Sense".

Minneapolis music scene veterans Ryan & Pony will release their debut album, Mochi Mochi, on 25 September via Chicago's Pravda Records. The Ryan in question is Ryan Smith, lead guitarist with Soul Asylum since 2016 and Pony is an established performer and artist raised by deaf parents. Both are also known via their work with the Melismatics.

The duo's blend of Britrock, dream pop, dance, and post-punk is evident on their debut and in the video for "Start Making Sense", a buzzing, burning slice of rock 'n' roll that has undeniable pop appeal. The future appears quite bright for this duo, which appeals as much to the fist-thumping instincts of Soul Asylum as it does to lovers of the Jesus and Mary Chain.

Related Articles Around the Web
the melismatics soul asylum rock alternative rock premiere ryan & pony
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Wesley Dean Encourages Us to Find Our Inner "Magik" (premiere)

Australia's Wesley Dean meshes elements of pop and Americana into a compassionate, confident anthem about self-love and discovery on "Magik".

Music

Eclectic Rockers Ryan & Pony "Start Making Sense" (premiere)

Melismatics/Soul Asylum members prepare their debut album as Ryan & Pony with the catchy, Jesus and Mary Chain-esque rocker "Start Making Sense".

Music

Sax Player Rudresh Mahanthappa Channels Charlie Parker's Super Powers

On the release of his latest, Hero Trio, saxophonist Rudresh Mahanthappa records his first session of covers, playing jazz standards and hip-pop with a fabulous trio featuring bassist François Moutin and drummer Rudy Royston.

Music

Pianist Gabriel Ólafs Champions Brevity Over Showmanship on 'Piano Works'

Gabriel Ólafs' Piano Works is a testament to the power of melody and mood. The music is both concise yet brimming with beauty.

Music

MetalMatters: May 2020 - Adapting to Reality

The masterful progressive work of Caligula's Horse, the reinvigorated spirit of Winter through Goden and Old Man Gloom's return alongside a healthy dose of black metal, hardcore-infused outbreaks, and noise rock highlight the month of May in heavy metal.

Music

Threadbare Elevate Rock and Jazz on the Complex 'Silver Dollar'

Atonal free jazz trio Threadbare use unique instrumentation and a love of multiple musical styles on their fascinating new album, Silver Dollar.

Music

Jerry Castle's Rich Americana Roots on Display With "Pick Up Your Guitar" (premiere)

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jerry Castle releases the deeply focused and nuanced Midnight Testaments on 24 August. "Pick Up Your Guitar" is the album's new infectious single.

Books

'Conjure Women' Brings Forth Racism and Reproductive Rights

It is Afia Atakora's reiteration of the current calls for racial justice that positions Conjure Women as an unadulterated masterpiece.

Music

Walter Smith III and Matthew Stevens Make New Jazz So Easy to Love on 'In Common 2'

Two of the top players in modern jazz make the second in a sequence of quintet recordings that presents jazz as unusually easy to love even as it maintains modern complexity.

Music

How the New Jack Swing Movement Redefined an Era

New Jack Swing was the soundtrack to young America of the late 1980s and early 1990s in the same vein that Motown was the soundtrack to young America of the 1960s.

Film

Susan Sontag's 'Duet for Cannibals' Delves into the Games People Play

Is Susan Sontag's Duet for Cannibals a study in personal human behavior? Or is it an allegory of the seductions of fascism and power?

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.