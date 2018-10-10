The Safes Pay Tribute to Juliana Hatfield Via New Single, Video, "Universal Heartbeat" (premiere)
Teaming with Material Issue and Steve Albini, the Safes deliver a loving tribute to one of alternative rock's great voices, Juliana Hatfield.
Chicago's the Safes return with a new seven-inch single that serves a tribute to Juliana Hatfield. Engineered by the one and only Steve Albini and featuring contributions from Material Issue's Ted Ansani and Mike Zelenko , the single is issued on American Laudromat Records, the imprint which released Hatfield's 2017 tribute to Olivia Newton-John. In addition to the audio component, the brothers O'Malley have filmed a new video for "Universal Heartbeat" which spotlights the Safes' unique brand of humor.
The single features that track, backed with a loving take on Hatfield's "I See You".
The ever-enthusiastic Hatfield said, ""I'm so tickled by the Safes' joyful, lovable versions of my two songs. I think they really captured the essence of what the songs were and still are trying to say which is that there is always hope to be had."
The Safes will take to the road for a series of dates, spotlighting the group's uncompromising abilities in the live arena. The single, out 12 October and may be ordered here.
TOUR DATES
October 13, 2018 - Leftys - Des Moines, IA
October 19, 2018 - Loose Cobra - Tolono, IL
October 20, 2018 - The Sinkhole - St. Louis, MO
November 2, 2018 - Mickeys - Madison, WI
November 3, 2018 - Eagles Club - Minneapolis, MN
November 9, 2018 - Quarters Rock'n'Roll Palace - Milwaukee, WI
November 10, 2018 - Lyric Room - Green Bay, WI
November 16, 2018 - Digbys - Lafayette, IN
November 17, 2018 - Tip Top Deluxe - Grand Rapids, MI
November 21, 2018 - Schubas - Chicago, IL
