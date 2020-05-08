Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Schisms and Connections in Sahar Mustafah's 'The Beauty of Your Face'

Elisabeth Woronzoff
08 May 2020

With The Beauty of Your Face, Sahar Mustafah pens an emotional and rich journey, laden with awareness and intrigue.

The Beauty of Your Face
Sahar Mustafah

W. W. Norton & Company

April 2020

Other

In her stirring book, The Beauty of Your Face, author Sahar Mustafah traces the delicate and complex narratives framing Palestinian-American identities. Intertwining instances of racism and radicalization against resilience and strength, Mustafah's writing is impassioned. Her representation of the violence and hatred is brutal, certainly uncomfortable yet profoundly necessary. As Mustafah fully considers the ramifications faced by the Palestinian-American community, The Beauty of Your Face inserts an essential voice into contemporary narratives.

The Beauty of Your Face portrays Afaf Rahman's life who, much as Mustafah, is the daughter of Palestinian immigrants. The novel shifts between Afaf's past and her present, demonstrating the longevity of her challenges and successes. The opening finds her as the principal of The Nurrideen School for Girls, an institution guiding Muslim girls' academic, religious, and social achievement.

The strongest writing depicts Afaf's upbringing, specifically her struggles with assimilation. She endures the taunts of her peers, but it is the adults, the teachers specifically, who reiterate the harshest racist diatribes. They often feign concern her "father is going to sell her to a harem" (85) or reference camel racing and oil trades. The racial aggressions are ubiquitous, the most dangerous are the slurs delivered by "a smile suppressing their true feelings" (86). Mustafah methodically traces the prejudices as major factors in contributing to Afaf's marginalized identity.

Afaf is a flawed character. But Mustafah situates Afaf's imperfections as an effect of her circumstances. Afaf lacks community; she is rejected and othered by her family, peers, and the diaspora. Afaf's mother struggles with indefatigable homesickness for Palestine and severe mental illness. Her symptoms are aggravated when her eldest daughter runs away, leaving Afaf to endure her mother's anger and desolation.

Afaf is sexually active but realizes the white boys she hooks up with are only fetishizing her; they "think she's exotic -- not beautiful" (93). Her community marks Afaf as a slut and blames her for sullying the ethnic group's local reputation. Unquestionably, if she were born with white privilege, her "flaws" would never be questioned or probably even noticed. But her transgressions are amplified by her already scrutinized identity as a Palestinian-American. Thankfully, Afaf's mistakes lead to self-awareness, rendering The Beauty of Your Face as an authentic portrait of girlhood.

The novel's secondary focus details the school-shooting. The author understands the power of the internet as a radicalizing tool, the shooter finding solace in an online community built on xenophobic extremism. His hatred is palpable -- his belief in racist conspiracy theories absolute. In one poignant juxtaposition, he admits he is unable to euthanize his aging dog but doesn't show any reservations about gunning down teenagers. Dehumanizing Muslims is paramount to his motives, to the point where he "doesn't think about the futures of these girls, telling himself that he didn't care" (141).

On the one hand, the school shooting narrative is unnecessary since Afaf's coming-of-age story is so compelling. The fluctuating narrative is distracting, while Mustafah doesn't devote enough attention to fully developing the shooter character. Yet, on the other hand, Mustafah draws convincing parallels between the shooter's and Afaf's alienation and powerlessness. More so, the school shooting demonstrates how racist fervor manifests into violence targeting Palestinian-Americans. Mustafah demarcates the ongoing violence and discrimination as constantly shifting to maintain a tactical culture of fear.

Throughout The Beauty of Your Face, Mustafah dismantles stereotypes about Muslim women. Her subversion is subtle, and she avoids righteous indignation. For example, The Nurrideen School for Girls provides "an infinite number of choices for these young women" (5). The school stands as a clear symbol opposing the myopic belief that Muslim girls are forced to engender a singular identity.

Later, Afaf converts to Islam, and despite the negative response by her mother and the icy stares from strangers, she feels empowered when she wears her hijab. As Afaf develops her sense of self, Mustafah enshrines the character with nuance, circumventing an essentialized image of Muslim women and girls. Mustafah's voice thoughtfully and refreshingly reshapes Muslim identity.

It is through Islam that Afaf experiences the power of women. At the mosque, the women and girls provide Afaf with guidance and camaraderie. She flourishes from their love, realizing "she owed so much of it to the circle of women from the Center" (158). Mustafah successfully uses Afaf's growth to position Islam as a religion of love and peace, an intentional counter-narrative to commonplace vitriolic accounts. Furthermore, the author decisively separates her religion from the radical Muslimhood associated with mass terrorism.

However, Mustafah's vision of Islam is purist as she infrequently cultivates space for any criticisms of organized religion. The only detractors are Afaf's brother, her emotionally abusive mother, and the daily encounters with racists. The criticism conveyed by the latter two voices are negotiated, if not completely diminished, by the characters' unwavering hostility. Afaf's brother's rejection of organized religion is reduced to a few scattered sentences. Here, Mustafah fails to deconstruct organized religion fully.

Regardless of its missteps, The Beauty of Your Face positions Mustafah as a celebrated voice in the Palestinian-American literary movement. She pens an emotional and rich journey, laden with awareness and intrigue. The Beauty of Your Face testifies to shared humanity, one derived from schisms and connections.

Related Articles Around the Web
the beauty of your face palestinian-american fiction ww norton book review sahar mustafah
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

The Best Jazz Albums of 2010

Jazz was working all the angles in 2010. Is there any other genre that has as much range -- from solo instruments to big bands, from instrumental to vocal, from European musicians to both North and South Americans, from truly pretty music to raucously avant-garde "noise"?

Music

"Weird Music Is Still Good": Erik Hall on Isolation and Pulling Off an Impossible Steve Reich-ian Feat

Finding himself at a loose end, Erik Hall doesn't indulge in Netflix marathons or spends time sorting out his closet, instead he recreates Steve Reich's seminal masterpiece Music for 18 Musicians in his basement. And then he tells PopMatters about it.

Ian Rushbury
Film

The Highs Are Higher, the Lows Lower in 'Deadpool 2'

The first half of Deadpool 2, in which Vanessa is murdered and Wade becomes purposeless and suicidal, is a slog. The second half, where Wade commits to defending an angry teenage mutant, positively soars with fantastic action and some of the funniest superhero film moments in years.

Music

Jaime Wyatt Delivers a Glimpse of Recovery and Redemption With "Desert Rose" (premiere)

Jaime Wyatt's Neon Across arrives on 29 May with production from Shooter Jennings and guest appearances by Jessi Colter and the late Neal Casal. Today, we present Wyatt and her mother in "Desert Rose", along with a Q&A about her new music.

Reviews

Sparks Still Ignite with 'A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip'

After nearly 50 years and two dozen albums, Sparks continue their reign of resonantly quirky art pop-rock delights on A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip.

Music

Markus Floats Creates a Warm Space That Never Dallies in One Place for Long

Third Album reflects experimental electronic artist Markus Floats' belief that music isn't just something one does. It's a life one leads, so each release is an excerpted component of an ongoing and all-encompassing journey.

Books

Schisms and Connections in Sahar Mustafah's 'The Beauty of Your Face'

With The Beauty of Your Face, Sahar Mustafah pens an emotional and rich journey, laden with awareness and intrigue.

Music

On 'Last Flight Out' Steve Dawson and Funeral Bonsai Wedding Create Sublime, Eerie Beauty

Orchestral-indie torch-song chamber-folk? Time to break out your music genre thesaurus for this gorgeous, impeccably crafted gem from Steve Dawson & Funeral Bonsai Wedding.

Music

Erik Hall Is One Musician Taking on Steve Reich's 'Music for 18 Musicians'

Erik Hall painstakingly and effectively recreates Steve Reich's minimalist classic, Music for 18 Musicians, with three instruments in his Michigan home studio.

Music

Distant Cousins and Lindsey Ray Get Through the Thick of It in "Here and Now" (premiere)

Collaborating with Nashville's Lindsey Ray, Distant Cousins' folksy "Here and Now" is a timely tribute to the present and getting through tough times together.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.