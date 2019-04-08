Sailors & Ships - "Cave In" (premiere)
Sailors & Ships (Jeremy Wheatley) offers the gorgeous, intriguing indie folk single "Cave In" from his upcoming record.
"Cave In", the beautifully constructed third single from Sailors & Ships' upcoming self-titled album (out 15 May on Laser Brain Records) eases in on nimble acoustic guitar and backing vocals straight out of a great Shins single. Like so many pretty songs, though, "Cave In" holds a dark story and lyrics like "don't believe my actor's actions / he's just holding tight" and a chorus of "dying, bleeding, cave in" make it impossible to let the song just glide by like nothing's going on.
"Six years ago this month", bandleader/songwriter Jeremy Wheatley says, "I started a seven-week treatment for oropharyngeal cancer. Fortunately, with excellent treatment, everything is fine now. 'Cave In' is a song that is as near as I can get to expressing some of my feelings during that time. So on a side note...my opinion on universal healthcare is simple, abso-f***ing-lutely." Wheatley, who is well-known in the Athens, Georgia music scene for playing with acts like Eric Bachmann, Crooked Fingers, Crackers, Palace Doctor, and Ruby the Rabbitfoot, has really distinguished himself on the three singles he's released so far as Sailors & Ships, making the upcoming record one to look forward to.