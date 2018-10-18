Saint Mela Rise Quickly on "The Bends" (premiere)

Saint Mela's "The Bends" translates as a loose-limbed, sunshine anthem with real depth that'll leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling for a long time after.
New York four-piece Saint Mela follow up their brilliant "blk" and "&blu" singles with the superb, "The Bends".
Built on bright, spongey keyboards that score a deep, soulful groove through the song, the band empty a veritable treasure chest of musical ideas over the track. From clattering drums, stuttering guitars and shocks of synths the band fashion a wonderfully eclectic bed that takes in everything from contemporary R&B to pop to indie. Then there is lead singer Wolf Weston's voice.
Sitting somewhere between Kelis and Macy Gray she has the kind of full-blown, jaw-dropping voice that could stop heavy goods vehicles in their tracks. It's a voice that swings from a conversational, hip-hop narration to spine-tingling, powerful soul wailing without missing a beat. Together, "The Bends" translates as a loose-limbed, sunshine anthem with real depth that'll leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling for a long time after.