Saint Slumber's Prog-Pop Predilections Come to Life Via "Stay Away" (premiere)
With a retro visual aesthetic that still manages to be rooted in the now, Saint Slumber issues "Stay Away" ahead of fall tour with Young Rising Sons.
"Stay Away" is the new video from Saint Slumber's EP Youth//2. The group's progressive pop sounds, reminiscent of Minus the Bear comes to the fore on the track, while the accompanying visual clip reveals an equally strong aesthetic.
"The video for 'Stay Away' is one that we've been excited about for a while," the band says. "Starting principal photography at the tail end of 2017, we wanted to pair the dreamy, retro vibes of the song with a visual experience to match. The end result is something we're really proud of: a video with strong aesthetic direction, reminiscent of some of our favorite '80s films, and something that really shows the live energy of our band."
The group takes to the road with Young Rising Sons in October.
TOUR DATES
October 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere Zone One
October 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Voltage Lounge
October 14 – Washington, DC – Rock & Roll Hotel
October 18 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
October 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Hard Rock
October 22 – Boston, MA – Great Scott
w/Young Rising Sons