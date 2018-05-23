Sam Llanas Goes "All Day" with New Single (premiere)
Notable blues rocker Sam Llanas showcases his new country stylings with his southwest-flavored track, "All Day".
Formerly of BoDeans fame, Americana mainstay Sam Llanas has been presenting us with soulful, blues-tinged rock 'n' roll for the last 35 years. With his newest album, however, he's looking to bring a change to that winning formula with a collection of songs dedicated to his lifelong love for classic country tunes. His 13th studio album, Return of the Goya - Part 1, was produced by prominent lap steel guitarist Sean Williamson with its 15 June release just on the horizon.
Fans of Llanas can hear his musical shift loud and clear from the opening moments of his latest single, "All Day". Although his signature grit remains at the forefront of this arrangement, the arrangement itself is more of a rollicking folk number than we've previously heard from Llanas. It has a southwestern flair, too, with a collection of horns warming up the track. It's a departure from his previous work to be certain, but a charming, compelling piece of music that gets us excited for what's to come from Return of the Goya.
Llanas tells PopMatters, "'All Day' was written about that often day-long car trip home after the last show on a grueling tour. You know the one—where everyone is hung over, tired, and ready to get home. Unanimously wishing the end of the road would just get here already. This is one of those songs that was deceptively hard to pin down. I wrote this in the mid-'90s, which lends itself to the production leanings. I always heard a trombone playing the hook because this song always reminded me of a ska song—remember, it was the '90s!—and it's great to finally hear it outside of my own head, even if it's years later."