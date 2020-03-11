Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Art Rock's Sama Dams Explore Emotional Truths With "Not Gonna Lie" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
11 Mar 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Us/Them

Sama Dams whip up the emotionally-charged "Not Gonna Lie" that goes the distance between art rock and garage rock.

Songwriters Sam and Lisa Adams are at the core of the group Sama Dams and have been leading the charge for a decade now, combining elements of jazz, R&B, new wave, and indie rock. Listeners may, at times, be reminded of Dirty Projectors or Thom Yorke, but the threads that run throughout the outfit's most recent LP, Say It, reveal something deeper and more complex at work.

"Not Gonna Lie", the latest cut issued by the outfit (from a three-song set issued 28 February), speaks directly to those more complex currents. Throbbing, growling lines of distortion and understated rhythms buoy a deeply emotional vocal performance from Sam Adams that propels the track to a climax that somehow bridges the distance between the grit and grime of garage rock and the high conceptualism of Krautrock.

TOUR DATES

03/26 Fürstenfeld, AT @ Die Akte

03/27 Scharnstein, AT @ Die Moserei

03/28 Klangenfurt Am Wörthersee, AT @ Lendhafencafe

03/30 Winterthur, CH @ Portier

04/01 Mainz, DE @ Kulturclub schon Schön

04/02 Kiel, DE @ Cafe Prinz Willy

04/03 Oldenburg, DE @ Polyester

04/04 Jesteburg, DE @ Cafe Book

04/06 Hamburg, DE @ Hebebühne

04/07 Bayreuth, DE @ Sübkültür

04/08 Dortmund, DE @ Subrosa

04/09 Kaiserslautern, DE @ Salon Schmitt

04/10 Sarreguemines, FR @ Brasserie Terminus

04/11 Immendinger, DE @ Gloria Lichtspielhaus und Kulturraum

04/12 March, DE @ Klimperstube

04/14 Bochum, DE @ Bastion Bochum

04/16 Leipzig, DE @ Casa Pepe

04/17 Hausham, DE @ Chili-Bar Inh. Marlies Kraus-Mayer

04/18 Viechtach, DE @ Altes Spital

04/19 Haag, AT @ Böllerbauer

04/21 Dresden, DE @ Societaetstheater

04/23 Chemnitz, DE @ Aaltra

04/24 Magdeburg, DE @ Volksbad Buckau

04/25 Ottersweier, DE @ Grüner Baum

04/27 Bamberg, DE @ Live-Club

04/29 Marburg, DE @ Q - Cafe. Club.. Kultur

04/30 Hamburg, DE @ Deichdiele

05/02 Krefeld, DE @ Südbahnhof

05/03 Offenbach Am Main, DE @ Hafen 2

Related Articles Around the Web
indie rock art rock premiere sama dams
Music
Books
Film
Recent
Reviews
Features
PM Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.