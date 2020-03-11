Art Rock's Sama Dams Explore Emotional Truths With "Not Gonna Lie" (premiere)
Sama Dams whip up the emotionally-charged "Not Gonna Lie" that goes the distance between art rock and garage rock.
Songwriters Sam and Lisa Adams are at the core of the group Sama Dams and have been leading the charge for a decade now, combining elements of jazz, R&B, new wave, and indie rock. Listeners may, at times, be reminded of Dirty Projectors or Thom Yorke, but the threads that run throughout the outfit's most recent LP, Say It, reveal something deeper and more complex at work.
"Not Gonna Lie", the latest cut issued by the outfit (from a three-song set issued 28 February), speaks directly to those more complex currents. Throbbing, growling lines of distortion and understated rhythms buoy a deeply emotional vocal performance from Sam Adams that propels the track to a climax that somehow bridges the distance between the grit and grime of garage rock and the high conceptualism of Krautrock.
TOUR DATES
03/26 Fürstenfeld, AT @ Die Akte
03/27 Scharnstein, AT @ Die Moserei
03/28 Klangenfurt Am Wörthersee, AT @ Lendhafencafe
03/30 Winterthur, CH @ Portier
04/01 Mainz, DE @ Kulturclub schon Schön
04/02 Kiel, DE @ Cafe Prinz Willy
04/03 Oldenburg, DE @ Polyester
04/04 Jesteburg, DE @ Cafe Book
04/06 Hamburg, DE @ Hebebühne
04/07 Bayreuth, DE @ Sübkültür
04/08 Dortmund, DE @ Subrosa
04/09 Kaiserslautern, DE @ Salon Schmitt
04/10 Sarreguemines, FR @ Brasserie Terminus
04/11 Immendinger, DE @ Gloria Lichtspielhaus und Kulturraum
04/12 March, DE @ Klimperstube
04/14 Bochum, DE @ Bastion Bochum
04/16 Leipzig, DE @ Casa Pepe
04/17 Hausham, DE @ Chili-Bar Inh. Marlies Kraus-Mayer
04/18 Viechtach, DE @ Altes Spital
04/19 Haag, AT @ Böllerbauer
04/21 Dresden, DE @ Societaetstheater
04/23 Chemnitz, DE @ Aaltra
04/24 Magdeburg, DE @ Volksbad Buckau
04/25 Ottersweier, DE @ Grüner Baum
04/27 Bamberg, DE @ Live-Club
04/29 Marburg, DE @ Q - Cafe. Club.. Kultur
04/30 Hamburg, DE @ Deichdiele
05/02 Krefeld, DE @ Südbahnhof
05/03 Offenbach Am Main, DE @ Hafen 2