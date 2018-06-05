Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Watch: Samm Henshaw - "How Does It Feel?"

Sarah Zupko
05 Jun 2018
Photo courtesy of artist

South London soul singer Samm Henshaw has just released a new positive, upbeat track about the power of love.

South London soul singer Samm Henshaw has just released a new positive, upbeat track about the power of love. On "How Does It Feel?" Henshaw wants to know the answer to that question as he's not sure how love is defined or how one gets it exactly. Timeless questions, of course, but then soul music is one of the best vehicles for examining our emotions. Henshaw's voice oozes warmth, compassion, and empathy, and that makes him a young R&B; star in the making.

Related Articles Around the Web
video samm henshaw soul r&b music news
Pop Ten
Collapse Expand Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image