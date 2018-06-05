Music05 Jun 2018
Watch: Samm Henshaw - "How Does It Feel?"
Photo courtesy of artist
South London soul singer Samm Henshaw has just released a new positive, upbeat track about the power of love. On "How Does It Feel?" Henshaw wants to know the answer to that question as he's not sure how love is defined or how one gets it exactly. Timeless questions, of course, but then soul music is one of the best vehicles for examining our emotions. Henshaw's voice oozes warmth, compassion, and empathy, and that makes him a young R&B; star in the making.