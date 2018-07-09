Sara Marie Barron Explores Life After Love With "Does She" (premiere)
Sara Marie Barron's music appeals to fans of music that meditates on our sadder experiences but always finds a way to guide us through with strength.
Sara Marie Barron's "Does She" speaks to the frustrations and complications of love lost. The realization that the person we thought we knew either doesn't exist anymore or never existed at all. Then again, maybe who we imagined ourselves to be never quite existed either. The track is culled from the Detroit-raised singer's upcoming LP Sad, But True, due out August 9.
Brought up with an appreciation for essential singers such as Etta James, Barron also cites Carol King as a formative influence, something evident in her ability to bring the devastating emotional qualities of her lyrics to the fore without allowing the song to collapse around her. Barron's music appeals to fans of jazz/pop/soul combos such as Lake Street Dive, music that meditates on our sadder experiences but always finds a way to guide us through with strength.