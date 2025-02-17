Sarah Belle Reid Creates a World of Imaginary Bird Calls

Between 1956 and 1958, the French composer Olivier Messiaen created 13 pieces for solo piano, Catalogue D’Oiseaux (“Catalog of Birds”), devoted to the song of specific birds and dedicated to his wife, Yvonne Loriod. I was reminded of these pieces when I first heard about Sarah Belle Reid and Vinny Golia’s Accidental Ornithology.

However, hearing this new album was a pleasant surprise, seeing as how Messiaen paid tribute to real birds via piano – which sounds more like your typical inventive 20th-century atonal classical music – and this project from Reid and Golia provides voices for imaginary birds. The instrumentation seems more similar to what these birds may sound like if the listener possesses an expansive imagination and adventurous ears.

With Reid on B-flat trumpet, quarter-tone flugelhorn, MaxMSP (music programming computer software) and modular synthesizer, and Golia on piccolo, quarter-tone contrabass flute, alto clarinet, A clarinet, E-flat clarinet, bass clarinet, and gongs, improvisations were created around the unique calls of 14 completely made-up birds. Bringing brass and woodwind instruments makes sense for such a concept. The synthesizers and programming – possibly intrusive or unwelcome elements on paper – add a playful dimension to this unusual and fascinating record.

<a href="https://sarahbellereid.bandcamp.com/album/accidental-ornithology" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Accidental Ornithology by Sarah Belle Reid + Vinny Golia</a>

Opening with “Yellow Speckled Pond Grouse”, Belle and Golia face off frantically with lightning-fast notes occasionally interrupted by moments of low-end droning and a spray of synthesized squiggles. Anyone expecting the zen-like calm that may come with the idea of bird calls will likely be disappointed, but the mirth and excitement involved in this kind of conceptual improvisation are palpable and make for a deeply enjoyable experience.

On the single “Red Crested Floobog” (funny to hear a track on this album referred to as a “single”, as if it were sandwiched between a couple of pop songs on a playlist), the sustained notes and trills are reminiscent of modern jazz explorations as the modular synths are more in the background. Still, the relative sparseness of “Bartlett’s Secret Owl” shows the duo showing odd restraint, even during the gauzy, ethereal coda.

With titles like “Silent Gray Presck (but no one knows why that’s its name)”,” Reid and Golia have imbued this project with some lighthearted humor. It’s interesting to see brief, interlude-length pieces like the jarring, haunting “Miniature Cave Sparrow” live comfortably alongside the more ambitious “Queen Waterfleck”, which appears to imitate the fictional bird immersed in a body of water as the clarinets, trumpets, and electronics created a cacophony that may be rooted in improvisation and aided by computer but often comes off as frightfully close to nature.

Regarding the decision to add synthesizers and programming to the project, Reid explained in the press notes that “the synthesizer becomes this mischievous third improviser, catching our sounds and throwing them back at us in unexpected ways. It’s like conversing with someone who keeps interrupting you but in a charming and delightful way.” It’s a welcome piece of the puzzle, but every once in a while, like on the closer, a modern-yet-regal piece called “The Royal Graffler”, the electronics seem completely absent.

Accidental Ornithology is an ambitious, unique, and unusual piece of work. Sarah Belle Reid and Vinny Golia have taken this concept and created something truly magical – straddling lines between improvisational jazz and an odd pairing of nature and science fiction.