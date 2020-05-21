Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Electropop's Sarah Walk Celebrates Queer Identity With "What Do I Want?" (premiere)

Sarah Zupko
21 May 2020
Photo: Daniel Smith Coleman / Courtesy of Girlie Action Media

Pop's Sarah Walk moves in an electropop direction with her latest single "What Do I Want?". It's part of a new album that tackles the difficult issues nearly all women face in patriarchal societies, especially queer women.

Pop singer-songwriter Sarah Walk takes a bold step in affirming her queer identity on her upcoming sophomore album, Another Me. Her latest record tackles the difficult issues that all women face in patriarchal societies that entitle males to power, silencing women's voices and marginalizing all but the most privileged among them. As an outsider, Walk made this album to address "being marginalized, being a woman, learning how to set boundaries without apology and being confident without feeling guilty for it. Learning how to love wholly without expectation."

That confidence is evident and infectious on Walk's latest single "What Do I Want?", which sees her move from her previous more piano-based music to synthesizer-infused electropop. The melodic hook on "What Do I Want?" moves the song into the anthemic, while the song remains searingly personal. Walk's voice is a marvel, rich in tone, ethereal when it needs to be. This Berklee College of Music graduate is masterful at composing empowering earworms, and this song continues that tradition.

From one queer Sarah to another: you got it, girl. Another Me releases 28 August via One Little Indian Records.

Walk tells PopMatters more about her impetus for creating this stellar single:

"'What Do I Want?' started as a love letter to my songwriting and turned into something else entirely, which happens a lot. I try to let the song lead me. It touches on my never-ending nostalgia, difficulty with decision making, and paralyzing anxiety over making the wrong choice. There have been times where I've been so overwhelmed by what to do that I'm unable to make a decision until someone else makes a choice for me. I think part of that comes from being a woman; we've been conditioned to doubt our capability, afraid of confidence coming off as arrogance. A lot of this album touches on the challenges that stem from marginalization and learning how to exist in this world without apology or guilt.

I initially had made a demo of this on the piano, but when we went in to record it, we knew it wouldn't fit with the rest of the album stylistically. We decided to start from scratch, changing the key, so it felt unfamiliar and starting with that pulsing synth bassline. I wanted the song to feel chaotic and distracting, like a panic attack trying to be tamed into focus.

Related Articles Around the Web
pop indie pop synthpop electropop premiere sarah walk
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

The 2020 US Presidential Election Is Going to Be Wild but We've Seen Wild Before

Americans are approaching a historical US presidential election in unprecedented times. Or are they? Chris Barsanti's The Ballot Box: 10 Presidential Elections That Changed American History gives us a brief historical perspective.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Marc Maron's Private Grief on a Public Stage

The risky healing power of Marc Maron's WTF podcast eulogy to Lynn Shelton.

Music

Chatham County Line Drum Up Something New for 'Strange Fascination'

Bluegrassy Chatham County Line expand their sound into alternative country with a natural fluidity on Strange Fascination.

Music

The Dream Syndicate Spontaneously Combust on 'The Universe Inside'

The Universe Inside isn't a typical Dream Syndicate album. The verse/chorus structure has been neatly sidestepped in favor of a free-wheeling, improvised, truly experimental approach, and it's marvelous.

Music

Fave Five: Rafael Anton Irisarri

As one of the most celebrated ambient composers working today, Rafael Anton Irisarri continues to evolve. We celebrate his metal-tinged new album Peripeteia with a look through the albums that made him.

Evan Sawdey
Television

Don't Let Roseanne Barr Ruin Roseanne's Legacy

Watching the Roseanne family's hopes and dreams dashed over nine seasons made the show highly relatable then -- and now.

Music

Primal Scream's 'Screamadelica' and the Altered State

In the context of Primal Scream's prior and subsequent career, Screamadelica is a miracle. It's a rock record about discovering Ecstasy, rave culture, and the music that went with it.

Music

There Are No Slip-Ups on Badly Drawn Boy's 'Banana Skin Shoes'

After a ten-year hiatus, British pop master Badly Drawn Boy returns with a wonderful mix of cathartic quandaries and boisterous quirks on Banana Skin Shoes.

Reading Pandemics

Taking a Page About Community and Responsibility from Albert Camus' 'The Plague'

Initially, the city of Oran does not take care of its most vulnerable populations in Camus' The Plague, and as a result, the city suffers for it. This parallels today's COVID-19 world.

Music

Electropop's Sarah Walk Celebrates Queer Identity With "What Do I Want?" (premiere)

Pop's Sarah Walk moves in an electropop direction with her latest single "What Do I Want?". It's part of a new album that tackles the difficult issues nearly all women face in patriarchal societies, especially queer women.

Music

Electronic Indie Rockers Talu Electrify with "Take You Home" (premiere)

London's Talu share their new single, "Take You Home", which bursts and fizzes with color and positive vibes. It's a vibrantly juiced track with a chorus that energizes like the first hit of strong morning coffee.

Music

Aubrey Haddard Embraces Classic Pop with "Thin Line" (premiere)

Boston singer-songwriter Aubrey Haddard offers up a terrific, poppy earworm on her new single and video, "Thin Line".

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.