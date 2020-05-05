Satin Nickel Merge Americana and Heavy Rock on "Shadow of Doubt" (premiere)
An old tale is retold with a different take and Americana band Satin Nickel prove heavy is a state of mind on "Shadow of Doubt".
Satin Nickel embody the lyrical and philosophical heft of Tool with Americana and folk-based musical settings, emerging with a sound that proves heaviness is a state of mind. Witness the collective's latest single, "Shadow of Doubt", during which co-founder Morgan Hollingsworth (vocals, guitar, mandolin) unfolds a familiar tale before our ears with a potent performance.
"It's inspired by the story of Doubting Thomas and turns its moral on its head," he says. "My middle name is Thomas, and every time I heard the story, I was always frustrated that Thomas was criticized for not believing what the disciples told him and waiting until he saw Jesus with his own eyes. I thought, 'Why should he be criticized for questioning and wanting more proof?'"
He adds, "In this era, I continue to see people looked down upon for thinking for themselves. I see millions of people blindly following religions, bosses, political leaders, etc. who claim to speak of truth and love. Yet, they deny basic facts and spew so much hateful rhetoric toward people they don't even know. They're told that if they work hard, they'll be rewarded, while those in power steal the money and resources needed to survive. This song demands that facts and honesty be embraced, and that doubt is not only acceptable, but it is vital to the search for truth and love."
When it came time to make a video, the band didn't want to take the literal route, instead turning to director of photography, Nick Snow, to provide an exciting take on the song. "He let the song speak for itself by putting together some incredibly beautiful images surrounding and engulfing each of the band members as if we had found our own light in these difficult times."