Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Satin Nickel Merge Americana and Heavy Rock on "Shadow of Doubt" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
05 May 2020
Photo: Milos Balać / Courtesy of One in a Million Media

An old tale is retold with a different take and Americana band Satin Nickel prove heavy is a state of mind on "Shadow of Doubt".

Satin Nickel embody the lyrical and philosophical heft of Tool with Americana and folk-based musical settings, emerging with a sound that proves heaviness is a state of mind. Witness the collective's latest single, "Shadow of Doubt", during which co-founder Morgan Hollingsworth (vocals, guitar, mandolin) unfolds a familiar tale before our ears with a potent performance.

"It's inspired by the story of Doubting Thomas and turns its moral on its head," he says. "My middle name is Thomas, and every time I heard the story, I was always frustrated that Thomas was criticized for not believing what the disciples told him and waiting until he saw Jesus with his own eyes. I thought, 'Why should he be criticized for questioning and wanting more proof?'"

He adds, "In this era, I continue to see people looked down upon for thinking for themselves. I see millions of people blindly following religions, bosses, political leaders, etc. who claim to speak of truth and love. Yet, they deny basic facts and spew so much hateful rhetoric toward people they don't even know. They're told that if they work hard, they'll be rewarded, while those in power steal the money and resources needed to survive. This song demands that facts and honesty be embraced, and that doubt is not only acceptable, but it is vital to the search for truth and love."

When it came time to make a video, the band didn't want to take the literal route, instead turning to director of photography, Nick Snow, to provide an exciting take on the song. "He let the song speak for itself by putting together some incredibly beautiful images surrounding and engulfing each of the band members as if we had found our own light in these difficult times."

Related Articles Around the Web
americana folk rock indie rock premiere satin nickel
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

'Blackface Minstrel Show in Mass Media' Is a Roadmap to a Peculiar, Disturbing Terrain

Tim Brooks' detailed research tells us how blackface didn't die, but found ways to multiply as the entertainment industry grew.

Books

Class, Craft, and the Cost of Ambition: An Interview with 'Lake City' Author Thomas Kohnstamm

While Lake City masquerades as a social climber satire that is really something else, author Thomas Kohnstamm is an open book about his intentions in his work and his hopes for his city.

Music

From Norway and Oregon Come the No Ones with a Potent Dose of Classic Jangle Pop

Scott McCaughey and Peter Buck's the No Ones took their sweet time on their debut, The Great Lost No Ones Album, but it was well worth the wait for any indie or pop fan.

Film

Disruptive Films and Political Turmoil

Facet's Disruptive Film: Everyday Resistance to Power, Volume Two documents the multiple approaches a variety of filmmakers take in wielding video and celluloid for social change.

Music

The 10 Best Country Albums of 2010

The synthesis of the past, present, and future was so much of what country music was about in 2010. Country was still fairly male-dominated in the era, although the changing winds, wherein women would create the most forward-looking music, were already beginning to blow.

Music

All That Jazz and Then Some: An Interview with Defunkt's Joseph Bowie

Constructed with the intricacies of jazz, charged with the muscular pump of rock, and executed with punk's ferocity, Defunkt remains one of popular music's most intriguing acts. Frontman Joseph Bowie talks with PopMatters about the band's long, colourful, and arduous journey.

Music

Nicolás Jaar's 'Cenizas' Is a Woozy, Ambient Masterwork

Cenizas is the sound of Nicolás Jaar skirting around the edges of his own sound—skeletal, stripped-back, examining the little things that made his music so great to begin with.

Music

Whitney Rose Still Goes to Rodeos

The music world has been conquered by women like Whitney Rose, whose guitar based-sounds on We Still Go to Rodeos recall the splendors of the past and move them forward with a kick in the butt.

Music

Satin Nickel Merge Americana and Heavy Rock on "Shadow of Doubt" (premiere)

An old tale is retold with a different take and Americana band Satin Nickel prove heavy is a state of mind on "Shadow of Doubt".

Books

Shahidha Bari's 'Dressed' Is a Well-packed Suitcase

Reading Dressed is rather like the experience of wandering through a department store or a friend's well-curated closet.

Music

Losing Faith and Finding Joy: The Ecstatic Musical Journey of Ben Seretan

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Seretan recently released Youth Pastoral, possibly his most cohesive work yet. PopMatters spoke to him about his multifaceted musical gifts and his unique artistic path.

Music

Americana's Stephie James Lives Life on the Edge in "Sin City" (premiere)

Nashville up-and-comer Stephie James navigates old-school roots-rock with her dusky soul on the new single, "Sin City".

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.