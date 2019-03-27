The Savants of Soul Hit an Introspective Groove with "Missed Connections" (premiere)
In "Missed Connections", their first piece of music released in three years, Gainesville, Florida soul outfit the Savants of Soul use their knack for rhythm to detail a song about looking back and taking chances.
Genuine soul doesn't die, as Gainesville, Florida's nine-piece ensemble, the Savants of Soul, could attest. The band gained footing early on for their authentic take on retro R&B, calling back to the greats while cutting their own contemporary path alongside the likes of Vulfpeck, Leon Bridges, and fellow Gainesville native, Charles Bradley. The B-side to their new single, "Dead Man Running", "Missed Connections" is the first piece of music that the Savants of Soul are releasing in three good years. Inundated by a swath of horns, guitar, and keys beside soul-ridden vocals, the band does just as well as they always have in crafting an infectious groove and promptly losing themselves in the rhythm. What's different is in the inward-looking disposition that the song emanates as juxtaposed against the more extroverted themes that they're known for.
The Savants of Soul's Alex Klausner tells PopMatters, "This is our first new piece of music going out to the public in three years. And it's wildly different for us. The sound we're known for sound is high-energy and fun, but this song is more introspective. In soul music, we're often expressing feelings. Could be love, could be heartbreak, could be anger, could be any number of things. Through this song, we wanted to express the feeling of wondering if you're wasting your life. The song really is about wanting to be somebody better -- wanting to take that risk, quit that nine to five and go out and fulfill the purpose. I think the song really reflects our motivations of playing music, but also our fears of what our lives would be like if we didn't do what we do."