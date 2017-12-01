Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Scott DuBois: Autumn Wind

John Garratt
4m
Still from "Autumn Wind" video

Scott DuBois is one of those highly capable guitarists who uses subtle tricks to paint broad pictures, and Autumn Wind is one vast modern jazz canvas.

Modern jazz guitarist Scott DuBois has always kept a distance from the business-as-usual jazz guitar antics of Wes Montgomery wannabes, even when he was performing within what has long been considered a traditional jazz ensemble. With Autumn Wind, the follow-up to his 2015 CD Winter Light, DuBois appears to be broadening everything about his art. Not only are the compositions fleshing out, but the personnel hired to record them are growing accordingly.

Scott DuBois

Autumn Wind

(ACT)

Release Date: 13 Oct 2017

In addition to a standard jazz quartet featuring Thomas Morgan, Kresten Osgood, and the peerless Gebhard Ullmann, there's also a string quartet and a wind quartet taking turns giving DuBois's Autumnal compositions that extra shading that will keep Autumn Wind forever distinguished from countless generic jazz guitar albums. Eva León, Conway Kuo, William Frampton, and Sarah Rommel provide the strings while Erin Lesser, BJ Karpen, Elisabeth Stimpert, and Michael Harley give us extra woodwind textures apart from Ullmann's tenor sax and bass clarinet. That may sound corny, but I mean it as a high compliment: Autumn Wind is the best kind of well-rounded jazz album one could ask for.

Autumn Wind moves through lengthy cycles, starting with a solo guitar piece named "Mid-September Changing Light" and arriving at "Mid-December Night Sky" followed by a nod to an Aurora Borealis and a reprise of a string quartet reprise of "Mid-November Moonlit Forest". It takes one hour and eight minutes to go through the whole cycle. If you fail to become hypnotized by the Fall synesthesia early on, you'll get plenty of chances later to make up for it.

True to many ACT releases, Autumn Wind is a jazz album unlike any other -- if you even want to call it jazz. There are touches of 20th-century chamber music as well as a gentle nod to the avant-garde. There is hard bop complete with drum solos and dive-bombing saxophone, offset by cozy bits of chamber jazz that could be anything by "boppy." The start of "Early November Bird Formations" gives me neoclassical flashbacks à la Penguin Cafe Orchestra. Sometimes guitar effects drive the piece, as with the opening number. Sometimes, Dubois's guitar is barely altered at all and never ends up becoming the centerpiece.

Just as genre becomes a fluid variable in Autumn Wind, so does the mood of the music itself. DuBois's Autumn isn't always as contemplative as one would normally perceive. It is, at turns, peaceful, tense, or hurricane-like in its atmosphere. Even in the most pensive moments, the delayed dysfunctional harmony can give your average jazz guitar calm a glaring four-dimensional depth that can wipe away any rendition of "Autumn Leaves".

What I'm trying to say is, in making an album devoted to one season, Scott DuBois has also created an album for all seasons, both inside and outside of the calendar. Honestly, he can stop right now, and his reputation for a forward-thinking artist would be firmly cemented. But knowing that he already tried winter before this, there's probably more coming, and there's certainly no downside to that. I can't wait to hear him score global warming.

Related Articles Around the Web
jazz chamber music scott dubois post-bop jazz fusion
8
Film

Louis CK’s Unconvincingly Self-Flaggelating ‘I Love You Daddy’

Louis C.K. and Chloë Grace Moretz in I Love You, Daddy (2017) (IMDB)

CK draws attention to sexual harassment problems while indulging in being able to have such problems.

In order for I Love You Daddy to work it must function on two levels. One way is we follow the narrative where director, screenwriter, and star Louis CK plays Glen Topher, a successful television presence (much like CK himself). We watch as Glen, a pathetic man who makes mistakes and doesn't get it, is shuttled between opinionated women. We watch as Glen makes little progress himself, and as his faults open the film for women-lead (maybe) discussions on sex, gender, and feminism. And we watch him be, as CK always is, not such a bad guy. I Love You Daddy revels in Glen's faults, but while gently critical (in a near-didactic way), it's never condemning.

Keep reading... Show less
sexual harassment louis c.k. comedy drama i love you daddy
Music

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
best metal heavy metal cloak mastodon succumb ex eye royal thunder spirit adrift aosoth elder power trip code orange akercocke enslaved dodecahedron spectral voice endon rebirth of nefast pyrrhon converge pallbearer bell witch doom metal progressive metal black metal metalcore metal thrash metal best music of 2017
Music

The Best Progressive Rock and Metal of 2017

Photo: Lasse Hoile

2017 was a year of rejuvenation for progressive rock and metal, with many artists bouncing back from potential hardships to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place.

On the surface, 2017 seemed like a standard year for these subgenres, with another assortment of spectacular releases from our favorite acts. However, a deeper survey reveals an overarching theme to the past twelve months of progressive music: a rejuvenation of sound and/or spirit. In other words, many artists bounced back from potential hardships—including fan backlash, band dispersion, and even near-death illnesses—to prove just how much they can still offer in terms of trying new things while maintaining what made them beloved in the first place. In that way, 2017 coasted on a relatively transparent and vital relationship between creators and devotees.

Keep reading... Show less
progressive rock progressive metal steven wilson ayreon big big train major parkinson wobbler beardfish rikard sjöblom gungfly pain of salvation caligula's horse mariusz duda lunatic soul riverside sky architect daniel gildenlöw best music of 2017
Music

Antonio Sanchez: Bad Hombre

Photo: Justin Bettman

Influenced by his contribution to the Birdman soundtrack and deep explorations in the digital realm, Antonio Sanchez's Bad Hombre is a beautifully crafted solo release.

For the past few years percussionist Antonio Sanchez has experimented with bigger visions. Following the massive success of his propulsive and maddening drum set contributions to the Birdman soundtrack, he's been able to pursue more ambitious projects of his volition. With a steep pedigree in jazz, notably his work with greats Pat Metheny, Chick Corea, and Gary Burton, Sanchez is no stranger to improvisation and developing ideas from abstract material. His previous release, The Meridian Suite from 2015, was an extended work, over an hour in length, intended to be heard in its entirety from beginning to end. All of this taken into account, in addition to his constant gigging and sideman work in the studio, it's impossible to deny Sanchez's musical scope is widening far beyond setting grooves.

Keep reading... Show less
jazz drums percussion electroacoustic Antonio Sanchez
9
Music

Camille: OUÏ

Camille's level of creative control and variety of approaches leads to music that transcends the shallow shortcomings that the pop genre can get stuck in.

Camille Dalmais, who goes by only her first name in her musical exploits, is an aficionado of sound. Nominally a pop artist, her level of creative control and variety of approaches leads to music that transcends the shallow shortcomings that the genre can get stuck in. OUÏ is Camille's fifth album, and the heady nature of Camille's art is evident immediately: Everyone knows that "oui" means yes, but the umlaut over the "I" doesn't belong. The word "ouïr" means "to hear", and the album title is actually a portmanteau of "oui" and "ouïr". Perhaps it's an ode to Camille's affinity for inventive sound; perhaps there's a deeper meaning here, especially given that much of the album is inspired on at least one level by Camille's recent motherhood.

Keep reading... Show less
camille pop chanson
7
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image