Scythian Invite You to "Experience Appaloosa" with a Live Performance of "New York Girls" (premiere)
Ahead of the fifth annual Appaloosa Roots Music Festival, festival hosts Scythian share a rousing live performance of "New York Girls" from last year's outing.
Five years ago, Washington, D.C. folk-rockers Scythian first hosted the Appaloosa Roots Music Festival. What humbly began as a means to reinvigorate the region with a bountiful bluegrass scene like had been sown into its roots has since expanded into a fest as multifarious as Scythian's own genre-bending branches. On Labor Day Weekend (30 August - 1 September), the band will be hosting their 5th Annual Appaloosa Roots Music Festival featuring a bevy of artists spanning across the board of bluegrass, folk, Americana, and more at the Skyline Ranch Resort in Front Royal, Virginia. Its list of 2019 performers include Scythian themselves across all three days of the event, as well Steep Canyon Rangers, Ireland's Shane Hennessy, and more.
Ahead of the forthcoming Appaloosa Fest, Scythian is inviting potential festival-goers to "Experience Appaloosa" with a brand new trailer for the event, as well as sharing a live performance video of their rousing "New York Girls" from last year's fest. On the fifth annual Appaloosa Roots Music Festival, the band's Dan Fedoryka says, "Having played over 1,500 shows and toured for 15 years I realized that the DC area really didn't have a roots music camping festival. We were always leaving our hometown to play elsewhere. This area once had a rich bluegrass heritage which has died down, and we thought it was fitting to create Appaloosa in hopes of reviving an awesome musical heritage with our 501(c)(3) Appaloosa Blue Ridge Arts Foundation as well as providing the DC Metro area community a great outdoors musical experience just an hour away."
"I grew up in the Shenandoah Valley and know the natural treasures it holds—it makes me happy to introduce people to the beauty of this Virginia town and doubly happy to introduce my home town to all the amazing musical friends I've made through my years of touring. Appaloosa is a community where attendees are also hosts—they have a sense of ownership and love to welcome new bands into the culture with has a tinge of heaven on earth!"
