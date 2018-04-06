The Sea the Sea's Pursuit of Truth Takes on Dual Meaning (premiere)
Indie folk duo the Sea the Sea's latest single "Bang Bang Bang" is equal parts metaphor for truth and murder ballad, featuring comic book thrills in its music video.
"This song was built around the idea of personifying 'truth' in one big extended metaphor. It wasn't until after we recorded the song that we realized that we had accidentally written what could be interpreted as a murder ballad," says The Sea The Sea. Comprised of Chuck and Mira Costa, the rising indie folk duo has been gaining steam for their songwriting prowess as of late. It's all culminating with the release of a new album (From the Light) on 1 June.
Before the release of their full album, however, the Costas have a new take on the perception of truth to share with "Bang Bang Bang". It's not unusual for folk or bluegrass bands to have their own bonafide murder ballad under their belts, but it's in the unintentional way the duo has created theirs that makes it gripping. Further yet, the song is carried further by its reverb-heavy, dream-esque production and driving harmonies, all pressed together by an accompanying lyric video that features all sorts of comic book thrills.
The Sea The Sea tells PopMatters, "We decided to capture elements of both interpretations in the concept for this lyric video. Our own Cara May Gorman (vocals, synth) hand drew all of the retro-comic book-inspired images, and our own Steve Struss (drums) digitized and co-colorized them. Then we handed it all over to fellow Troy, New York pals and collaborators, Chromoscope Pictures, to work their magic and bring it to life."
TOUR DATES
April 15 – Charleston, WV - Culture Center Theater
April 19 – Glens Falls City Park, NY – Live! Folklife Concert Series - Crandall Public Library
April 21 – Pittsfield, MA – Whitney Center for the Arts
April 21 – Woodbury, CT – Woodbury Earth Day
May 13 – Albany, NY – Albany Tulip Festival
May 17 – Warren, RI – Hope & Main
May 30 – Portland, ME – One Longfellow Square
June 1 – Albany, NY – The Hollow Bar + Kitchen
June 2 – Burlington, VT – Light Club Lamp Shop
June 3 – Nashua, NH – Riverwalk Café and Music Bar
June 8 – Northampton, MA – The Parlor Room
June 9 – Freehold, NJ – Concerts In The Studio
June 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Littlefield *
June 21 – New Haven, CT – Café Nine
June 22 – Cambridge, MA – Club Passim
June 23 – Concord, NH – South Stage at Market Days Fair
June 27 – Richmond, VA – The Downtown Music Hall at Capital Ale House *
June 28 – Asheville, NC – Ambrose West *
* with Josiah Johnson, Planes on Paper