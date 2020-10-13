Film

The Human Animal in Natural Labitat: A Brief Study of the Outcast

Omer Wissman
13 Oct 2020
Wilson the volleyball in Zemeckis' Cast Away (2000)

The secluded island trope in films such as Cast Away and television shows such as Lost gives culture a chance to examine and explain the human animal in pristine, lab like, habitat conditions. Here is what we discover about Homo sapiens.

The cultural art-as-facts taking place on "deserted islands" are something akin to taking the human animal outside his habitat, to be examined in conditions far from conditioning, and relatively free from consequence, in a big old research lab. There we can study what lies between the ape and the apex predator, that cortex on two legs, and isolate the savage from the genteel, raw of cooked, lord off flies, and coalesce Homo duplex into Homo adaptabilis.

In certain instances an ensemble cast is analyzed by isolating and studying the different kinds of Homo Sapiens and their relations, identified by sociological and other fields of research. For example on the television show Lost (J.J. Abrams, 2004-2010), Evangeline Lilly's Kate is Homo Mendax, Josh Holloway's Sawyer is that strain turned Homo Narrans, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje's Eko is that strand sublimated into Homo Metaphysicus, Terry O'Quinn's John Locke is Homo Faber to Jack's Homo Logicus, etc.

The original basic scenario of deserted island research begins with the failing of Homo Technologicus, in the form of a wrecking ship, retrieving one from the colonialist position onto the very way of life he sought to exploit, one of a pure and absolute Homo Faber. In Daniel Defoe's The Life and Adventures of Robinson Crusoe unsurprisingly seen by Rousseau himself as an important pedagogical vessel. The protagonist must prove his superiority over nature and thus over natural man, earning his return to civilization by way of a hybrid ship of pirates, half nature half cultured, in a moment of veiled transgression against Homo Contaminatus, that apotheosis of technologicus failed.

(Simon & Schuster)

The principles of that voyage are seen already in the translated into Hebrew title of 'Cast Away', retranslated roughly as 'Starting Anew'. In the morality script that is Robert Zemeckis' 2000 film, Chuck Noland's (Tom Hanks) dedication to his work prevents his settling down in sweet matrimony, and he must vision-quest to experience the flaws of culture, and find through his loneliness the tribe, presented in his old country as the nuclear family, being essential to his survival. Hanks discovers this in somewhat sublimated Homo Sanguinis fashion, as Homo Pictor anthropomorphizing an object, baptized in the blood of Hanks' first pure Homo Faber attempts at making an all-natural fire.

In his volleyball friend lies an allusion to tribal animism cum commodity fetishism, almost parodying Homo Socius whose given name, like Wilson, is predestined to be his brand. When Nolad returns home, he finds his lost love as a family woman, and both agree that their pure animalistic feelings towards each other must be tamed and sacrificed for socius sake. In Cast Away, as in other exemplars, the movement between the worlds occurs through losing regular consciousness, a kind of necessary psychopomp leading to rebirth, and at times also in the opposite motion, returning to civilization a different person.

This interplay of losing control consciousness and hold over industrial society's trusty steeds are encapsulated already in the many-layered name of another example in this trope of a sub-genre, Lost. Losing their way, the flight passengers will find themselves struggling to keep hold of their lost old culture's cultured humanity viz a viz the animality manifested in the absence-appearance of its other, the others tribe. The show goes on to augment the failure of Homo Technologicus with symbols of its evil twin, Homo Contaminatus, as in the self destruct clock bunker. It also displays echoes (with trace amounts of imperialism) of tribalistic beliefs, embodied by the mysteriously destructive pillar of dark smoke.

Matthew Fox as Dr. Jack Shephard in Lost (IMDB)

In William Golding's Lord of the Flies (1954) returns said motif of a two-party system of sorts, standing for the egalitarian democratic and hierarchical totalitarian. The ultimate separation between culture kids and ignoble savages is signified by the technological animality of the character Piggy. To his own socius group, he is Homo Faber-Technologicus, using his glasses to help start a fire, but for the other group, his piggishness demands destruction, being a caricature of their own apex carnivore humanimality. In a final attempt to burn the democratic rises again the smoke motif, that man-nature made phenomenon, signaling to ship technology it is time to return the children inside civilization.

Perigee (1987)

Such pillars of smoke, dating back at least to God revelations in biblical times, sign to the individual who has grown to identify with an island self, that his only means of escaping savagery is to make a Promethean gesture towards the embrace of civilized society, to find himself as the stowaway in a ship of colonialistic fools, or with their uncanny nemesis, the savage-social hybrid of pirate vessels. Because after all we are still both, since animal is father to the man, as was found by Homo Sciens Darwin on the Galapagos Isles of lab habitats.

In conclusion, I must mention how such deterritorializations of humankind to experimental settings are at the heart of that somewhat pesky meme, "'what X would you take to a deserted island?" As materialist attempt to take humanity and make of it matter, distilling being human into a little listicle of extract essence.

P.S. I never could get myself to watch Charlie Parsons's reality television show, Survivor.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
isolation lost cast away the life and adventures of robinson crusoe lord of the flies one man show outcast secluded island

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology and hosting provider that we have less than a month, until November 6, to move PopMatters off their service or we will be shut down. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to save the site.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

The Human Animal in Natural Labitat: A Brief Study of the Outcast

The secluded island trope in films such as Cast Away and television shows such as Lost gives culture a chance to examine and explain the human animal in pristine, lab like, habitat conditions. Here is what we discover about Homo sapiens.

Music

Bad Wires Release a Monster of a Debut with 'Politics of Attraction'

Power trio Bad Wires' debut Politics of Attraction is a mix of punk attitude, 1990s New York City noise, and more than a dollop of metal.

Music

'Waiting Out the Storm' with Jeremy Ivey

On Waiting Out the Storm, Jeremy Ivey apologizes for present society's destruction of the environment and wonders if racism still exists in the future and whether people still get high and have mental health issues.

Music

Matt Berninger Takes the Mic Solo on 'Serpentine Prison'

Serpentine Prison gives the National's baritone crooner Matt Berninger a chance to shine in the spotlight, even if it doesn't push him into totally new territory.

Music

MetalMatters: The Best New Heavy Metal Albums of September 2020

Oceans of Slumber thrive with their progressive doom, grind legends Napalm Death make an explosive return, and Anna von Hausswolff's ambient record are just some of September's highlights.

Television

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Nudges Out Conscience in Our Time of Crises

Avatar shows us that to fight for only the people we know, for simply the things that affect us personally, is neither brave nor heroic, nor particularly useful.

Film

Outsiders Inside the State in Rosi's 'Christ Stopped at Eboli'

Francesco Rosi's tale of peasant life in a remote part of fascist Italy challenges the notion of the State and the individual's role in and duty to its preservation.

Music

LA Rockers Swerve Make a Dark, Romantic "Escape" (premiere)

Los Angeles' Swerve share their new single "Escape", which marries 1970s-inspired aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities.

Jedd Beaudoin
Music

Rachel Brooke Has "The Lovells Stockade Blues" (premiere)

Country singer-songwriter Rachel Brooke reflects on life in a small town where winters are long and comforts can be few in "The Lovells Stockade Blues".

Music

Low Cut Connie Share Their 'Private Lives'

Low Cut Connie's Private Lives captures the spirit of the times. Adam Weiner is the James Dean of our time. We are the Sal Mineos and Natalie Woods in his orbit.

Music

'Alaska' Was Where Between the Buried and Me Clicked

After a couple of albums figuring out what they wanted to do musically and a few years shuffling members, Alaska is really where things started to click into place for Between the Buried and Me.

Music

RUI HO Creates Ecstatic Electropop on 'Lov3 & L1ght'

Heavenly sonic colors flow freely in RUI HO's artistic sanctuary, and the view from the audience is one of sheer euphoria.

Music

Synthpop King Vince Clarke on Erasure's 18th Studio Album, 'The Neon'

PopMatters recently dialed in with synthpop maestro Vince Clarke to discuss the 35-year history of Erasure and their most recent album, The Neon.

Books

Heathen's Queer Feminist Vikings Are the Heroines Pop Culture Needed

Natasha Alterici's comic series, Heathen, has single-handedly redeemed the disaster that pop culture has been making of Norse mythology.

Music

Elliott Park's Joyful Family Ride "To the Moon and Back" (premiere)

Americana musician Elliott Park's second family-friendly collection brings his daughters along for the ride.

Music

John Lennon 101: The Solo Discography

John Lennon would have been 80 years old today. After the Beatles, Lennon created a treasured solo catalogue, and we take you through the history and the music album by album.

Music

The Doors Check Into the 'Morrison Hotel'

Fifty years after its original release, the Doors' Morrison Hotel is reissued as a two-CD /one-vinyl set that includes 19 bonus cuts.

Music

Future Islands Continue to Soar on 'As Long As You Are'

Future Islands' sixth album, As Long As You Are, is more of the same -- deeply confessional synthpop -- and that's a beautiful thing.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.