Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Shahidha Bari's 'Dressed' Is a Well-packed Suitcase

Megan Volpert
04 May 2020

Reading Dressed is rather like the experience of wandering through a department store or a friend's well-curated closet.

Dressed: A Philosophy of Clothes
Shahidha Bari

Basic

March 2020

Amazon

In 2019, Shahidha Bari wrote an excellent book titled Dressed: The Secret Life of Clothes, which was published by Vintage, an imprint of Penguin. This spring, the book moves to Basic Books, an imprint of Perseus owned by Hachette, where it will relaunch with the updated title Dressed: A Philosophy of Clothes. The foggy degrees of difference between "secret life" and "philosophy" illuminate precisely the beauty of Bari's effort, yet also the difficulty it faces in marketing—a good book is often hard to define. The original version is listed on Amazon under anthropology. Bari herself is a Professor of Fashion Cultures and Histories at London College of Fashion, as well as a Fellow of the Forum for Philosophy at the London School of Economics.

It's not splitting hairs to say that Bari's writing is, in an academic sense, much closer to literary theory than philosophy. Her examples both visual and textual are classics culled from iconic moments in popular culture, from Cary Grant's suits to Alexander McQueen's dresses, from the overcoat in Gogol's short story of the same title to the glass slipper in Cinderella. The author's richly detailed and complex reflection on these artifacts stays quite firmly planted in the visual and emotional landscape of clothing, highlighting common threads that most readers perhaps intuit but lack the concepts to articulate.

Bari's language choices and syntax are dreamy and fluid, always laden with inference and rarely pointing in the straight-ahead trajectory of an argument. At no point do the chapters cohere into one thesis for their entirety, unless it is simply that our clothes deserve thoughtful attention. Instead, reading Dressed is more like the experience of wandering through a department store or a friend's well-curated closet.

The author has a lot in common with Roland Barthes or even Camille Paglia. When it comes down to name-dropping some theory, Bari seldom spends more than a page on elucidation of abstract concepts, always returning both usefully and quickly to the clothes. She culls out a necessary bit of A Thousand Plateaus in literally two sentences—somewhere in France, Deleuze is rolling over in his grave—in order to use the rhizome as a metaphor for how Nike's flyknit technology is a feat of engineering so potentially perfect that it borders on magic. Then she devotes more page space to a French soccer documentary about star player Zinédine Zidane than she devoted to either Nike or Deleuze.

The majority of her theorists are French (or else Freud) and she tends to emphasize psychoanalysis as that's most appropriate to her subject. Dressed is so admirably free of critical theory jargon that perhaps some academics—and certainly those in philosophy departments—may be a bit disappointed. But for the rest of the world, this book is a highly readable, deliciously thoughtful approach that cracks open much of the how and why we dress in the ways we do.

In addition to laying off any needlessly specialized vocabulary, Bari also goes wonderfully broad in her range of both topics and examples. Amateur or professional students of fashion will want to read Dressed of course, but so too should dance, film, and literary studies folks interested in freshening up their thinking on favorite texts like Aronofsky's Black Swan, Hitchcock's The Birds, and Dostoevsky's Crime and Punishment. In a manner similar to her deployment of the theory, Bari cuts through all the background and summary crap readers already know about widely studied canonical texts in favor of a close reading of the clothes within them, yet her analysis does hold up quite well in a vacuum where readers may not recall much about the source material, such as with the finer plot points of Charlie Chaplin's movies.

In looking at the table of contents, readers may fear Bari is trying to do too much—but it works. There are five chapters: dresses; suits, coats, and jackets; shoes; fur, feathers, and skins; and pockets, purses, and suitcases. The chapter on shoes is comparatively the weakest, if only because there is a cornucopia of serious literature already available to provide deep dives on any kind of shoe minutiae that's of interest. Yet the author more than adequately wrangles this abundance into a springboard for the uninitiated. For readers already obsessed with deep shoe knowledge, the poetry of Bari's effort is still worth soaking in. My favorite chapter was "Fur, Feathers, and Skins", both for the truly lovely contemplation of a snakeskin dress that opens it and for Bari's ability to analyze feathers and furs in a way that elevates them to the same consideration we've always given to leather.

The author likewise deserves a heap of praise for the fifth chapter, a terrific accounting of how clothes contribute to conversations on privacy and preparedness. We may be accustomed to thinking of clothes in terms of the cut or the fabric or other design elements, but seldom do we think about how they include empty space. There is a good riff on the idea of a bottomless bag carried by the likes of Mary Poppins and Hermione Granger. This chapter makes a killer addendum to Poetics of Space, so much so that I was surprised to see no references to Bachelard in there.

Perhaps there are a few good books on purses and a few good aphorisms on pockets, but I have never seen a book on clothes that also attempts to think about suitcases. The book is not doing too much; it is rigorous and comprehensive in the study without growing onerous and exhausting in the reading. Dressed is a well-packed suitcase indeed.

Related Articles Around the Web
dressed philosophy fashion basic books book review shahidha bari
8
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Shahidha Bari's 'Dressed' Is a Well-packed Suitcase

Reading Dressed is rather like the experience of wandering through a department store or a friend's well-curated closet.

Music

Losing Faith and Finding Joy: The Ecstatic Musical Journey of Ben Seretan

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Seretan recently released Youth Pastoral, possibly his most cohesive work yet. PopMatters spoke to him about his multifaceted musical gifts and his unique artistic path.

Music

Americana's Stephie James Lives Life on the Edge in "Sin City" (premiere)

Nashville up-and-comer Stephie James navigates old-school roots-rock with her dusky soul on the new single, "Sin City".

Music

Cassowary Debuts with a Jazz-Funk Gem

After debuting on a 2015 record by childhood friend Earl Sweatshirt, Cassowary merges jazz, funk, soul, and hip-hop on his self-titled debut album and creates a jazz-funk gem.

Music

Ashley McBryde Isn't Afraid to Say 'Never Will'

Country music's Ashley McBryde cuts deepest when being comic. She might not know the answer to life's problems and presumably "Never Will" as she put it in the title track. But that doesn't mean she has nothing to say.

Music

The 10 Best Indie Pop Albums of 2010

2010 was a great year for indie-pop, with an assortment of new bands making an impression by putting a fresh new stamp on old sounds. Meanwhile, bands on their second, third, or fourth albums took their sound and refreshed it.

Music

Ital Tek's 'Outland' Is, Quite Simply, an Electronic Masterpiece

Electronic producer Ital Tek's new album Outland is ambitious and profound while remaining compelling unpredictable. It's a constantly shape-shifting, all-encompassing musical experience.

Music

Counterbalance No. 14: The Beatles - 'The Beatles' a.k.a. 'The White Album'

The Beatles' 1968 self-titled double LP has been referenced by everyone from Joan Didion to Charles Manson and analyzed literally backward and forward. Mendelsohn and Klinger, always smiling and arriving late for tea, discuss the Number 14 album on the Big List.

Books

French Comic Artist Blutch Makes an Experiment of 'Mitchum'

The images in Blutch's Mitchum are technically cartoons, but the style is idiosyncratic, sometimes warping into full abstraction.

Music

Mark Lanegan Lives, Contending with Death Through Music on 'Straight Songs of Sorrow'

On Straight Songs of Sorrow, Mark Lanegan tells stories from his life and wrestles with death, his chief subject.

Music

Diet Cig Hit the Post-College Slump on 'Do You Wonder About Me?'

Diet Cig's Do You Wonder About Me? shows that they're looking to move beyond the sound of their early 20s and into something a bit more serious.

Music

Liberty Ellman's 'Last Desert' Is Unafraid to Charm You and Challenge You

Guitarist Liberty Ellman's compositions for this brilliant sextet on Last Desert demand that you pay careful attention, but not that you tolerate harsh tonalities.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.