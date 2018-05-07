Sharp/Shock Delivers "I Don't Want a Nuclear Family" Ahead of Sophomore LP, Tour (premiere)
UK/American power punk merger Sharp/Shock gets new lease on life with energetic second platter.
May 25 sees the release of Youth Club, the sophomore effort from power punk trio Sharp/Shock. The new single, "I Don't Want A Nuclear Family" exemplifies the outfit's tenacious grasp on hooks and ability to deliver potent flashes of infectious musicality that capture the listener's ears and imagination instantaneously.
Comprised of UK exports Davey Warsop (Beat Union, Suedehead; guitar/vocals) and Dan Smith (the Dear & Departed; world-renowned tattoo artist; bass and vocals) as well as Jersey boy are both UK Jared Shavelson (the Hope Conspiracy, Paint It Black; drums), the trio has never let its disparate backgrounds or geographical origins stand in the way of loud, loud rock 'n' roll. Having garnered approval from TSOL, the Jesus and Mary Chain and other veteran outfits, Sharp/Shock's recorded output is only rivaled by its live performances, arguably the true arena for energetic punk music.
Youth Club releases 25 May and may be ordered here.
TOUR DATES
May 11 @ Wild Buffalo House of Music (Bellingham, WA)
May 15 @ Senator Theatre (Chico, CA)
May 16 @ Cargo (Reno, NV)
May 18 @ Catalyst (Santa Cruz, CA)
May 19 @ Goldfield Trading Post (Sacramento, CA)
May 20 @ Mystic Theatre (Petaluma, CA)
May 21 @ The Observatory (Santa Ana, CA)
May 22 @ Strummer's (Fresno, CA)
May 27 @ Orpheum Theatre (Flagstaff, AZ)