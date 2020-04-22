Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Shira Elias Brings the Goods With "NAH" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
22 Apr 2020
Photo: Emil Cohen / Courtesy of Crown Jul PR

Shira Elias emerges with "NAH", a confident, funk-fueled single from her upcoming solo debut EP, GOODS.

Shira Elias is best known for her work with Turkuaz. Together with the nine-piece funk outfit, Elias has recorded six albums with them to date between touring the world. The band are still going strong, having just released a feature-length film, None's a Ton, based on their live concert experiences last month. It's a big year for Elias, who's been simultaneously working on her solo debut in the lead-up to the film and its soundtrack. Coming in the form of an EP entitled GOODS, Elias tells the story of her growth coming up in New York City. All the while, she retains the soulful pop stylings that she's renowned for.

Her new single, "NAH", radiates with a confident fire in Elias' performance. Her commanding vocal delivery throughout the funk-driven R&B track, with its heavy bassline and clap-along beat, recalls such greats as Whitney Houston. She tells PopMatters, "The idea behind 'NAH' comes from a personal mantra that I started telling myself every time I got caught up in other people's shit: 'It ain't about you.' When you know that to be true, then what other people say, do, or think has no effect on you, and you're free to be the badass person you are. This tiny phrase changed my whole game, so I decided to put it over a super funky track, call the homies to play on it, and spread the good word."

GOODS will be available for preorder on 1 May.

Related Articles Around the Web
r&b funk pop soul dance pop premiere shira elias
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Ingrid Andress Finds Her Sound on 'Lady Like'

Country music's Ingrid Andress proves herself on the smart album, Lady Like, which lives up to her breakout single, "More Hearts Than Mine".

Music

Dumama and Kechou Explore Folk, Dub and Free Jazz on the Splendid 'Buffering Juju'

Folklore, dub, and free jazz unite in Dumama and Kechou's new concept album, Buffering Juju. The duo confront the past and the present, taking on not only legacies of pain, but legacies of thriving through it.

Music

Shira Elias Brings the Goods With "NAH" (premiere)

Shira Elias emerges with "NAH", a confident, funk-fueled single from her upcoming solo debut EP, GOODS.

Music

Chaos Chaos Get Atmospheric and Emotional on "Capital T" (premiere)

Sister duo Chaos Chaos, formerly of Smoosh, deliver their latest single, "Capital T". "Dogs hate it, but hopefully people will love it."

Music

Jarrod Dickenson Duets With Wife on "Your Heart Belongs to Me" (premiere)

Americana's Jarrod Dickenson is joined by his wife, Claire, for a subtly sweet duet that recalls their story of long-distance love.

Books

Why Boccaccio's 'The Decameron' Can Help Guide Us Through COVID-19

Rather than write about death and the world unfolding in the throes of the Black Plague, Giovanni Boccaccio instead wrote about the utopian potential of storytelling.

Music

Electrosoul's Anda Is "Blinded" By Love (premiere)

New York musical omnivore Anda spins some delicious, mellow electrosoul on "Blinded". It's also the title tune from her new EP, releasing this Friday.

Music

40 Years of Finely Tuned Nonsense: An Interview with Severed Heads

At Severed Heads' third-last show in New York, after decades of playing electronic, art-pop, Tom Ellard swung a noose around his band's head and, with an imitable grin, slowly pulled tighter. After 40 years, Severed Heads is done, and Ellard muses on his long career.

Film

Defragmenting Bodies: Yoko Ono's 'Fly' at 50

In her 1970 avant-garde short Fly, Yoko Ono works within the same parameters as directors like Alfred Hitchcock or Takashi Miike. Yet, she posits the intermixture of her celluloid images as reconstructive effort, not a destructive one.

Music

Empathy Test's "Monsters" Highlights Their Haunting Electropop (premiere)

The first taste of Empathy Test's forthcoming album is both thrillingly expansive and unnervingly claustrophobic. "Monsters" sounds absolutely enormous.

Music

​​​Where Are the Good Souls, the Better Angels?​​ Asks Lucinda Williams

On her new searing album, Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams rages against the darkness of our era and seeks the strength to get through it.

Film

Before Ru Paul and Trixie Mattel There Was the Ball Circuit: 'Paris Is Burning'

Told through the voices and movements of the legends and pioneers of the '80s Harlem drag-ball scene, Paris Is Burning is an indispensable look at one of America's most influential subcultures of the last half-century.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.