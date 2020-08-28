Music28 Aug 2020
SHOCKEY Makes the Perfect Pandemic Stoner Song with '"HIGH" (premiere)
Photo: Courtesy of the Artist
Los Angeles' SHOCKEY goes in for a bit of glam rock mixed with lo-fi, slacker pop on an ode to the true joys of being "high". "HIGH" could be your new favorite stoner pop song, and it's got languid, rolling beats that suits the state of being out on the astral plane. In these pandemic-ridden days when travel is fraught with all sorts of dangers, SHOCKEY has the right idea of an environmentally friendly trip. "High" is the SHOCKEY's debut single and it's an impressive beginning for the LA artist. The features a virtual tour of LA and Laurel Canyon hotspots.